e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 71-year-old attacked at Lawrenceville Walmart 71-year-old attacked at Lawrenceville Walmart By Portia Bruner, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:40PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 07:36PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418548221_418533568_155686";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418533568","video":"584965","title":"71%20year%20old%20woman%20attacked","caption":"71%20year%20old%20woman%20attacked","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2F71_year_old_woman_attacked_0_7527415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2F71_year_old_woman_attacked_584965_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657928177%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVAkcQEURGESkaUlQbKd2whNtTVY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2F71-year-old-attacked-at-lawrenceville-walmart%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR28A_8qwz32gvfwuMyz0yA1Qg6W2CDKJgDxH5LmEPvCY3Guc1OI7J8KUfY"}},"createDate":"Jul 16 2019 07:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418548221_418533568_155686",video:"584965",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/71_year_old_woman_attacked_0_7527415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"71%2520year%2520old%2520woman%2520attacked",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/16/71_year_old_woman_attacked_584965_1800.mp4?Expires=1657928177&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VAkcQEURGESkaUlQbKd2whNtTVY",eventLabel:"71%20year%20old%20woman%20attacked-418533568",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2F71-year-old-attacked-at-lawrenceville-walmart%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR28A_8qwz32gvfwuMyz0yA1Qg6W2CDKJgDxH5LmEPvCY3Guc1OI7J8KUfY"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Portia Bruner, FOX 5 News full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0">13 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.59.21_1563323936496.png_7527703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.59.21_1563323936496.png_7527703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.59.21_1563323936496.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.36.12_1563323934978.png_7527702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.36.12_1563323934978.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.27.05_1563323933348.png_7527701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.27.05_1563323933348.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.15.07_1563323931445.png_7527700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.15.07_1563323931445.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.08.02_1563323930372.png_7527699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.08.02_1563323930372.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.04.26_1563323928424.png_7527698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.04.26_1563323928424.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.01.21_1563323927383.png_7527697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.01.21_1563323927383.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.58.25_1563323925299.png_7527696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.58.25_1563323925299.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.42.12_1563323924091.png_7527695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.42.12_1563323924091.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.40.17_1563323921706.png_7527694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.40.17_1563323921706.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.34.06_1563323920377.png_7527692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.34.06_1563323920377.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.14.05_1563323917961.png_7527691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.14.05_1563323917961.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.06.05_1563323917203.png_7527690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.06.05_1563323917203.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418548221-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.59.21_1563323936496.png_7527703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.59.21_1563323936496.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.36.12_1563323934978.png_7527702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.36.12_1563323934978.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.27.05_1563323933348.png_7527701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.27.05_1563323933348.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.15.07_1563323931445.png_7527700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.15.07_1563323931445.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.08.02_1563323930372.png_7527699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.08.02_1563323930372.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.04.26_1563323928424.png_7527698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.04.26_1563323928424.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.01.21_1563323927383.png_7527697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.01.21_1563323927383.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.58.25_1563323925299.png_7527696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.58.25_1563323925299.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.42.12_1563323924091.png_7527695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.42.12_1563323924091.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.40.17_1563323921706.png_7527694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.40.17_1563323921706.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.34.06_1563323920377.png_7527692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.34.06_1563323920377.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.14.05_1563323917961.png_7527691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.14.05_1563323917961.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.06.05_1563323917203.png_7527690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.06.05_1563323917203.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.36.12_1563323934978.png_7527702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.36.12_1563323934978.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.27.05_1563323933348.png_7527701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.27.05_1563323933348.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.15.07_1563323931445.png_7527700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.15.07_1563323931445.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.08.02_1563323930372.png_7527699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.08.02_1563323930372.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.04.26_1563323928424.png_7527698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.04.26_1563323928424.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.01.21_1563323927383.png_7527697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.01.01.21_1563323927383.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.58.25_1563323925299.png_7527696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.58.25_1563323925299.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.42.12_1563323924091.png_7527695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.42.12_1563323924091.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.40.17_1563323921706.png_7527694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.40.17_1563323921706.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.34.06_1563323920377.png_7527692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.34.06_1563323920377.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.14.05_1563323917961.png_7527691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.14.05_1563323917961.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%2071%20OLD%20WOMAN%20ATTACKED%206P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.06.05_1563323917203.png_7527690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P 71 OLD WOMAN ATTACKED 6P_WAGA7fbb_146.mxf_00.00.06.05_1563323917203.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Lawrenceville police issued a BOLO late Tuesday afternoon for a woman they say is responsible for punching a 71-year-old Lawrenceville woman inside a Walmart on June 29.

The victim asked FOX 5 News not to show her face, but she was willing to share a photo of the black eye she suffered after she was inside the Lawrenceville Highway. She said it started when she and another woman narrowly avoided bumping carts in aisle 11 as they tried to pass one another.

"She said says, 'Excuse me!' And came all of the MFs and B words and I told her to watch her mouth and that's when she hold-off and slammed her fist into my face," the woman told FOX 5's Portia Bruner.

"She called me a white cracker. So this couldn't have been personal she just didn't like the color of my skin," the woman said.

Lawrenceville police said no Walmart camera captured the punch. But they confirm a Walmart employee witnessed the attack and reported it to management who called the police. Video from the front of the store shows the victim trying to stop the woman who punched her from leaving the store. In the video, the woman can be seen walking out with a child on her hip--followed by another woman who the victim said poured water on her head after the punch to the face.

"I don't even want them to go to jail. What good would that do. They're young mothers who have lives to go on with, but it's just sad. This kind of thing shouldn't happen. Actions have consequences and what's to stop them from doing this again. I hope they are arrested but get counseling or anger management help because this just isn't right," the victim said Tuesday.

Lawrenceville police said the woman faces battery and simple battery charges. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Retired_Supreme_Court_Justice_John_Paul__0_7527764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When he retired from the Supreme Court on June 29, 2010, John Paul Stevens had served for 34 years and six months." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h4> By Colleen Killingsworth, Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:47PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 09:26PM EDT Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died, the court confirmed. He was 99.

When he retired from the Supreme Court on June 29, 2010, he had served for 34 years and six months, making him the second-oldest serving justice in the history of the court, and the third-longest serving Supreme Court justice in history. Had he served just three days more, he would have tied for the second-longest serving justice in history.

Stevens was known during his tenure on the Supreme Court to be one of the more liberal voices, even though Stevens said, "I don't think of myself as a liberal at all ," in a 2007 interview with the New York Times . By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:24PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 09:10PM EDT

The search continued Tuesday for the driver who hit a young woman in Buckhead and fled the scene.

Atlanta police said Chelzie Parmer was crossing the street at Peachtree Road at East Shadowlawn Avenue early Sunday.

"It's almost as if it never slowed down," said Ashia Pace, who was with the 20-year-old victim. (L-R) Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman face off during a press conference at Gotham Hall in preparation for their upcoming fight. (Photo by J. Yim/Getty Images)
Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year A woman holds a model of a human brain in her hands on June 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
5 lifestyle behaviors found to lower risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent, new research finds Darla Jaye had been diagnosed with breast cancer in February and began radiation at the end of May. She finished her radiation treatment on Monday. (Photo Courtesy: Harris Health System)
Woman who completed radiation for breast cancer rings 'cancer-free bell' so hard she breaks it A person looking through social media applications on a smartphone is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-lifestyle-behaviors-found-to-lower-risk-of-alzheimers-by-60-percent-new-research-finds" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;holds&#x20;a&#x20;model&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;human&#x20;brain&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;hands&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Cardiff&#x2c;&#x20;United&#x20;Kingdom&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matthew&#x20;Horwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>5 lifestyle behaviors found to lower risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent, new research finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-completed-radiation-for-breast-cancer-rings-cancer-free-bell-so-hard-she-breaks-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Darla&#x20;Jaye&#x20;had&#x20;been&#x20;diagnosed&#x20;with&#x20;breast&#x20;cancer&#x20;in&#x20;February&#x20;and&#x20;began&#x20;radiation&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;end&#x20;of&#x20;May&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x20;finished&#x20;her&#x20;radiation&#x20;treatment&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Harris&#x20;Health&#x20;System&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who completed radiation for breast cancer rings ‘cancer-free bell' so hard she breaks it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-man-arrested-at-airport-for-raping-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/brooks_1563326314057_7527763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/brooks_1563326314057_7527763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/brooks_1563326314057_7527763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/brooks_1563326314057_7527763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/brooks_1563326314057_7527763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marc&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Brooks&#x2c;&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Lithonia&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;DeKalb&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x2019;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Man arrested at airport for raping child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;person&#x20;looking&#x20;through&#x20;social&#x20;media&#x20;applications&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;smartphone&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Fabian&#x20;Sommer&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x20;Justice&#x20;John&#x20;Paul&#x20;Stevens&#x20;testifies&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Committee&#x20;on&#x20;Campaign&#x20;Finance&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;April&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Allison&#x20;Shelley&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 