- Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting at the Providence at Cascade Apartments in Southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Officers say an altercation happened between a group of people in the apartment complex parking lot, and two men and one woman ended up with gunshot wounds.

The three victims got in the car and drove to a nearby packaging store to get help, but they weren’t able to find anyone to help them, so they drove themselves to the hospital.

The three victims are now being treated at Grady with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors told FOX 5's Alexa Liacko that there was a block party inside the complex last night, with a large group of people gathered in the parking lot. All of a sudden, the neighbor said they heard dozens of gunshots.

At this point, police don’t have a description of the shooter.