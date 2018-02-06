< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> 2 Georgia bridges set to close ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Posted Sep 02 2019 03:49PM EDT ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that two large suspension bridges on the Georgia coast will close Tuesday night in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

The Sidney Lanier Bridge type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/2-georgia-bridges-set-to-close-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian-1";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426913591" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that two large suspension bridges on the Georgia coast will close Tuesday night in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>The Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick and the Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah will be closed Tuesday at 8 p.m. due to expected tropical storm force winds.</p><p>The department issued an alert saying: "Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across either of these bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Dorian may not be able to properly control their vehicles."</p><p>Georgia Gov. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Watch issued for Georgia as Dorian churns over Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">Joanne Feldman</span>, <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">Ryan Beesley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While Hurricane Dorian has spent nearly the last 24 hours stalled over the Bahamas, forecasters believe the extremely powerful hurricane could impact Georgia and Georgia sometime Wednesday through Thurs day.</p><p>A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, and Inland McIntosh. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Clay, Eastern Marion, Inland Duval, Inland Nassau, and Putnam</p><p>As of 3 p.m., Dorian is about 420 miles south-southeast of Charleston or about 400 miles south-southeast of Savannah packing winds of 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. It is still moving west at 1 mph.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/gov-kemp-issues-evacuation-order-ahead-of-hurricane-dorian" title="Georgia Gov. Kemp issues evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian" data-articleId="426686576" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/01/EVACUATIONS%20MAP_1567391635302.jpg_7630085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Gov. Kemp issues evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tiffany Griffith </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Brian Kemp is ordering Georgians out of the way of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>On Sunday evening, Kemp signed an executive order calling for the evacuation of areas east of I-95 in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn, and Camden Counties. The mandatory evacuations take effect at Noon Monday. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian" title="Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian" data-articleId="426776668" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Utility_crews_ready_to_restore_power_aft_1_7630126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Utility_crews_ready_to_restore_power_aft_1_7630126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Utility_crews_ready_to_restore_power_aft_1_7630126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Utility_crews_ready_to_restore_power_aft_1_7630126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Utility_crews_ready_to_restore_power_aft_1_7630126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bucket trucks filled staging areas throughout Florida on Sunday as power companies mobilized to assist with Hurricane Dorian fallout. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 04:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 10:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bucket trucks filled staging areas throughout Florida on Sunday as power companies mobilized to assist with Hurricane Dorian fallout. </p><p>"Duke Energy has actually not let our guard down despite all the different forecast predictions," said Ana Gibbs, a spokesperson with Duke Energy.</p><p>There are more than 20 power staging stations organized across the state as caravans of power crews from 34 states converged upon Florida to prepare for hurricane aid. 