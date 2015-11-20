To help the evacuation run smoothly, Interstate 16 will begin westerly contraflow operations on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. All lanes of I-16 will carry traffic westbound, away from the coast. No eastbound traffic will be allowed.
In his executive order, the governor says the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Transportation, and Homeland Security will oversee efforts to get residents safely away from Dorian's path.
The record-setting storm reached Category 5 strength with winds reaching 185 mph, and gusts over 200 mph as it moved over the Bahamas.
Governor Kemp will also make several stops in Savannah and Brunswick on Monday to speak with local emergency officials as Georgia prepares for Hurricane Dorian.
The Red Cross is working hard to prepare for Dorian's arrival along the Georgia coast.
The organization said it has mobilized around 1,600 volunteers and shipped out nearly 100 truckloads of emergency relief supplies to Florida, parts of Georgia, and parts of the Carolinas.
One thing officials wanted storm victims to be aware of, is the difference between a Red Cross evacuation center, and an emergency shelter.