<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426686576" data-article-version="1.0">Georgia Gov. Kemp issues evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian</h1> Posted Sep 01 2019 10:29PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 05:43PM EDT By Tiffany Griffith, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 01 2019 10:29PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 05:43PM EDT href="/news/fema-watching-the-waffle-house-index-as-dorian-approaches"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/FEMA_watching_the__Waffle_House_Index__a_0_7628330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>FEMA monitoring 'Waffle House Index'</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Governor Brian Kemp is ordering Georgians out of the way of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>On Sunday evening, Kemp signed an executive order calling for the evacuation of areas east of I-95 in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn, and Camden Counties. The mandatory evacuations take effect at Noon Monday. </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="445" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox5atlanta%2Fvideos%2F380341292883108%2F&show_text=1&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

To help the evacuation run smoothly, Interstate 16 will begin westerly contraflow operations on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. All lanes of I-16 will carry traffic westbound, away from the coast. No eastbound traffic will be allowed.

MORE: Category 5 Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

In his executive order, the governor says the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Transportation, and Homeland Security will oversee efforts to get residents safely away from Dorian's path.

The record-setting storm reached Category 5 strength with winds reaching 185 mph, and gusts over 200 mph as it moved over the Bahamas.

Governor Kemp will also make several stops in Savannah and Brunswick on Monday to speak with local emergency officials as Georgia prepares for Hurricane Dorian.

