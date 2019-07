- Gwinnett County police have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting back in May.

Matthew-Evan Graham, 17, and Richie Milord, 28, both of Duluth, were being held at the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center without bond as of Monday afternoon in connection to the May 4 shooting death of 20-year-old Nicolai Manget, of Loganville. Both were taken into custody on unrelated charges, but later linked to Manget’s death.

Officers were called to a person shot call at the Prescott Apartments on the 1600 block of Centerview Drive at around 11:15 p.m. Witness told police they heard gunshots and someone screaming.

When the officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds behind the apartments, one of whom had a shoulder wound, who was later identified as Graham, and the other who had been shot in the chest, who was later identified as Manget.

Both were transported to an area hospital, where Manget died from his injuries.

Detectives are looking into whether the shooting was gang-related.

