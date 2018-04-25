Interactive map: Follow the route of the East Area Rapist, aka Golden State Killer

The East Area Rapist, aka the Golden State Killer, is thought to have killed 12 people, raped 45 people and burglarized more than 120 homes in multiple communities between 1976 and 1986. FBI.

The East Bay Rapist, also known as the Golden State Killer and the Original Night Stalker, has eluded capture for four decades. Until Wednesday.

Officials at a news conference announced that 72-year-old Joseph James James DeAngelo, a former Auburn police officer, was booked into Sacramento County jail early Wednesday morning on two counts of murder. He was formally charged with the 1980 deaths of Lyman and Charlene Smith of Ventura. He was also arrested in the 1978 deaths of Sacramento area couple Brian and Katie Maggiore.

Interactive Map: Follow the East Area Rapist's Route

DeAngelo had been living in the Sacramento area since the serial attacks that terrorized Californians from 1974 to 1986. And DNA linked him to the pair, prosecutors said.

But there are many more victims.

The mysterious killer is thought to have killed at least 12 people, committed 45 rapes and burglarized 120 homes spanning from Concord, Walnut Creek, Danville and San Jose in the Bay Area, to Sacramento and Davis in Northern California and Citrus Heights in Southern California.

Click through this interactive map to follow his route in the 1970s.