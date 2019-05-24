< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408861899" data-article-version="1.0">Teen killed in murder-suicide honored during Riverdale H.S. graduation ceremony</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/teen-killed-in-murder-suicide-honored-during-riverdale-hs-graduation-ceremony">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.01.06.07_1558734305808.png_7311470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.01.06.07_1558734305808.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.52.15_1558734303248.png_7311468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.52.15_1558734303248.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.59.13_1558734303322.png_7311469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.59.13_1558734303322.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.46.01_1558734301009.png_7311467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.46.01_1558734301009.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.39.23_1558734300582.png_7311466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.39.23_1558734300582.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.34.06_1558734298917.png_7311465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.34.06_1558734298917.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.29.09_1558734298241.png_7311464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.29.09_1558734298241.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.25.02_1558734296660.png_7311463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.25.02_1558734296660.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.21.00_1558734296057.png_7311462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.21.00_1558734296057.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.13.09_1558734293859.png_7311460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408861899-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V SA'MYAH COPELAND HONORED 5P_00.00.13.09_1558734293859.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By FOX 5 News </div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/teen-killed-in-murder-suicide-honored-during-riverdale-hs-graduation-ceremony">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408861899" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Riverdale High School honored the life of a student who would have graduated this May.</p><p>Sa'Myah Necole Copeland would be 18 this month and would be walking to receive her diploma from Riverdale High School. Unfortunately, her life was cut way too short.</p><p>On October 3, 2016, she was found dead at a home on Montego Circle after police received a shot-fired call. Investigators think the 16-year-old girl was gunned down by her on-again, off-again boyfriend before he turned the gun on himself. Her mother said there were no signs of trouble with the 15-year-old boy her daughter dated off and on with parental supervision for two years.</p><p>Friday, her mother, Tuwanna Copeland, walked across the stage and accepted a diploma on her daughter's behalf.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408861899-408861312"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408861899-408861312" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.16.17_1558734294444.png_7311461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/riverdale-high-school-students-found-shot-to-death"><strong>RELATED: Police ID Riverdale High students found dead as murder-suicide victims</strong></a></p><p>Since her death, her family members have become outspoken against gun violence. They have held several events, including on what would have been her 17th birthday April 16, 2018.</p><p>According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 2015 survey found that nearly 12 percent of high-school girls reported physical violence and nearly 16 percent reported sexual violence from a dating partner. More than 7 percent of high-school boys reported physical violence and about 5 percent reported sexual violence from a dating partner.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408861899-408861282"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408861899-408861282" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20SA%27MYAH%20COPELAND%20HONORED%205P_00.00.04.07_1558734291989.png_7311459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>Tuwanna Copeland hopes other parents will ask their teens some tough questions about how they're being treated by their friends and companions. <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4>
<h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408861899'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 