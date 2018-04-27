Young mother searches for miracle in Korean American community

- Julie Jung is a 35 year-old mother of two who needs a miracle, and her friends across the country are hoping to find her one this weekend.

A Korean-American US Navy veteran and pediatric dentist, Jung was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with an FLT3 mutation in January and needs a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible.

Without one, her doctors say, she will likely only survive a couple after her final round of chemotherapy, which is set to begin soon.

Jung's best chance for a suitable donor match is with someone who shares her ethnic background.

But, of the potential donors on the Be the Match bone marrow donor registry, only about 7% are of Asian descent, and people of Korean descent make up an even smaller subset of that 7%.

So Julie Jung's friends say they desperately need help from any Korean who shares her ancestry.

This weekend, Jung's friends have organized close to 30 bone marrow donor drives across the country, aimed at the Korean American community. .

Several of those drives will be held her in metro Atlanta on Sunday.

They include the following locations:

Korean Martyrs Catholic Church

11:40am to 2:10pm Sunday, May 1st

6003 Buford Highway NE

Doraville, GA 30340

Korean Church of Atlanta

9am to 1:30pm Sunday, May 1st

3205 Pleasant Hill Road

Duluth, GA 30096

Grace Community Presbyterian

5pm to 6pm Sunday, May 1st

3671 Smithtown Road

Suwanee, GA 30024

Journey Church of Atlanta

Briarcliff Baptist Church

from 3:15pm to 4pm Sunday, May 1st

3039 Briarcliff Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30329

New Church of Atlanta

from 9am to 2pm Sunday, May 1st

2845 Amwiler Road

Atlanta, GA 30360

Karis Church

12pm to 1pm Sunday, May 1st

Discovery High School

1335 Old Norcross Road

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

4 Pointes Church of Atlanta

12pm to 1pm Sunday, May 1st

1150 Hammond Drive #240

Dunwoody, GA 30346

Sugarloaf Baptist Church

1230 pm to 3pm Sunday, May 1st

1664 Old Peachtree Road, NW

Suwanee, GA 30024

For a full list of bone marrow drive locations and information, see

https://donordriveforjulie.com/;

If you cannot attend, sign up online to receive your swab kit: https://join.bethematch.org/fl; and/or

Join the following page to stay posted on developments - https://www.facebook.com/healingforJulieJung/.