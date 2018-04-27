Young mother searches for miracle in Korean American community
ATLANTA - Julie Jung is a 35 year-old mother of two who needs a miracle, and her friends across the country are hoping to find her one this weekend.
A Korean-American US Navy veteran and pediatric dentist, Jung was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with an FLT3 mutation in January and needs a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible.
Without one, her doctors say, she will likely only survive a couple after her final round of chemotherapy, which is set to begin soon.
Jung's best chance for a suitable donor match is with someone who shares her ethnic background.
But, of the potential donors on the Be the Match bone marrow donor registry, only about 7% are of Asian descent, and people of Korean descent make up an even smaller subset of that 7%.
So Julie Jung's friends say they desperately need help from any Korean who shares her ancestry.
This weekend, Jung's friends have organized close to 30 bone marrow donor drives across the country, aimed at the Korean American community. .
Several of those drives will be held her in metro Atlanta on Sunday.
They include the following locations:
Korean Martyrs Catholic Church
11:40am to 2:10pm Sunday, May 1st
6003 Buford Highway NE
Doraville, GA 30340
Korean Church of Atlanta
9am to 1:30pm Sunday, May 1st
3205 Pleasant Hill Road
Duluth, GA 30096
Grace Community Presbyterian
5pm to 6pm Sunday, May 1st
3671 Smithtown Road
Suwanee, GA 30024
Journey Church of Atlanta
Briarcliff Baptist Church
from 3:15pm to 4pm Sunday, May 1st
3039 Briarcliff Road NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
New Church of Atlanta
from 9am to 2pm Sunday, May 1st
2845 Amwiler Road
Atlanta, GA 30360
Karis Church
12pm to 1pm Sunday, May 1st
Discovery High School
1335 Old Norcross Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
4 Pointes Church of Atlanta
12pm to 1pm Sunday, May 1st
1150 Hammond Drive #240
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Sugarloaf Baptist Church
1230 pm to 3pm Sunday, May 1st
1664 Old Peachtree Road, NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
For a full list of bone marrow drive locations and information, see
https://donordriveforjulie.com/;
If you cannot attend, sign up online to receive your swab kit: https://join.bethematch.org/fl; and/or
Join the following page to stay posted on developments - https://www.facebook.com/healingforJulieJung/.