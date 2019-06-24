< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414471372" data-article-version="1.0">After 30 years of addiction, Georgia woman finds home, hope</h1> alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/jerusalem%20house_1561409912759.png_7437616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414471372-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jerusalem house_1561409912759.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/jerusalem%20house%203_1561409912058.png_7437614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414471372-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jerusalem house 3_1561409912058.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/jerusalem%20house%201_1561409906819.png_7437612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414471372-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jerusalem house 1_1561409906819.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/jerusalem%20house%202_1561409905206.png_7437611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414471372-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="jerusalem house 2_1561409905206.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414471372-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/jerusalem%20house_1561409912759.png_7437616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="jerusalem house_1561409912759.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/jerusalem%20house%203_1561409912058.png_7437614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="jerusalem house 3_1561409912058.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/after-30-years-of-addiction-georgia-woman-finds-home-hope">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/after-30-years-of-addiction-georgia-woman-finds-home-hope">FOX Medical Team </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414471372" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA</strong> - At 55, Shandora Lane has her own home, a sunny little apartment in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Looking around, Lane still can't believe her good fortune. Her life, she says, has taken her to some very dark places.</p><p>"I had a lot of guilt, I had a lot of shame of my life," Lane says.</p><p>For 30 years, Lane struggled with a cocaine addiction, making, she says, some terrible choices. She found herself in prison.</p><p>"And that's when I found out that I was HIV-positive," she says. "They didn't even say HIV, they said, AIDS. Because that's the only thing they knew back then. And they told me, well, 'We've got a pill, AZT. You take that, and you can continue living.'"</p><p>Lane took the medication, but never consistently.</p><p>"Inside me, I didn't care anymore," she says. "I was dying. That's what I thought."</p><p>After another arrest, and another stint in jail, a drug court judge ordered Lane into an Atlanta drug treatment program. That's when, for the first time, she says, she realized, she had created the mess she was living.</p><p>"Everything that had happened in my life, I did to me," Lane says, "When I accepted accountability, I began to live. I began to recover, most importantly."</p><p>She found HIV treatment through Grady's Infectious Disease program. And her son, then 11, moved to Atlanta to live with her. But, with a criminal record, it was hard to find someone who would rent to them. And, without a stable place to live, she says, it was hard to stay on top of her daily medication.</p><p>"Because if someone has got a home, everything else falls into place," Lane says. "But if you're homeless, you're worrying about where you're going to lay your head at tonight. How are you going to remember to take your medicine?"</p><p>In 2013, Lane found Jerusalem House, an Atlanta non-profit that offers permanent housing for low income people and families affected by HIV. It found her an apartment for her and her son on their family program campus near Emory.</p><p>"And when they opened the door and told me that two-bedroom apartment was mine, the tears started falling," Lane says.</p><p>Jerusalem House offered a clean, safe place to live, on-site counseling, a case manager, and programs for her son. She started complying better with her HIV treatment.</p><p>"I remembered to take my medicine, because I had somewhere comfortable to come home to," she says. "The stress was relieved off of me."</p><p>Jerusalem House now has about 500 residents, 130 are children living with someone affected by HIV/AIDS. Executive Director Charlie Frew says something as simple as having a stable home can dramatically affect how people living with HIV/AIDS do in treatment. </p><p>The goal, he says, it to get the virus managed so well, it can't be detected with lab testing.</p><p> "So, at Jerusalem House, we have about an 80% undetectable rate amongst in our residents, where the national average is about 55%," Frew says. "That alone shows you the importance of housing for people with HIV and AIDS."</p><p>Two years ago, after her son left for the Army, Shandora was ready for a more independent housing program. So, Jerusalem House helped her find an apartment in Stone Mountain, assisting her with rent. She couldn't be more proud.</p><p>"My goal today is to give somebody else the chance I was given: to have a home," She smiles. "I've been clean 11 years today. And I haven't felt this way in years. At 55 years old, I am living my best life today!"</p><p>Jerusalem House is celebrating its 30th anniversary. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/with-sexually-transmitted-infections-on-the-rise-georgia-state-researchers-working-on-std-vaccine" title="With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine" data-articleId="413594992" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Most sexually transmitted infections are relatively easy to detect and treat, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says each year about 20 million Americans contract a sexually transmitted disease. Half of those new cases, the agency says, are young adults under the age of 25.</p><p>For two decades, Dr. Cynthia Cornelissen, Ph.D., a professor in Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded a $9.25 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to stop gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection that can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, pregnancy complications, and infertility.</p><p>"Many infections go unrecognized, particularly in women, the infection is often asymptomatic," Cornelissen says. "So, even though they could be treated with antibiotics, they don't know to seek treatment because they don't know they have the infection."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-celebrates-milestone-5-years-cancer-free" title="Georgia woman celebrates milestone: 5 years cancer-free" data-articleId="413581483" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Breast cancer survivor celebrates milestone of 5 years cancer free" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia woman celebrates milestone: 5 years cancer-free</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mingling in the crowd at Cancer Treatment Centers of America's Celebration of Life, Karen Reynolds feels grateful to be here.</p><p>Reynolds is a five-year, stage 2 breast cancer survivor. Cancer came into her life with a diagnosis in the middle of a February storm that shut the city down.</p><p>"It was odd," Reynolds remembers. "The doctor kept saying, 'Carcinoma, carcinoma, carcinoma.' I expected the words to come, 'You have cancer.' And, that didn't happen. So I was a little disconnected."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-creating-a-happier-healthier-home" title="Tips on creating a happier, healthier home" data-articleId="413170149" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/How_to_create_a_relaxing_home_0_7412878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/How_to_create_a_relaxing_home_0_7412878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/How_to_create_a_relaxing_home_0_7412878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/How_to_create_a_relaxing_home_0_7412878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/How_to_create_a_relaxing_home_0_7412878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to create a relaxing home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tips on creating a happier, healthier home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We spend about 90% of our lives indoors, working, sleeping, and relaxing at home.</p><p>Bonnie Casamassima, a Professor of Interior Design at SCAD Atlanta, believes our homes have</p><p>a direct impact on how we feel, both physically and psychologically. Lots of clutter or crowding, Casamassima says, can leave us stressed, even feeling trapped. But daylight, windows, and a connection to the outside world, she says, can help us feel better.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tanya-sam-talks-about-atlanta-s-thriving-e-sports-market-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_20190624173338"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tanya Sam talks about Atlanta's thriving e-sports market on GDA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/us-advances-to-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-after-defeating-spain-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team's second goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)" title="1158031783_1561399288602-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/italy-wins-bid-for-2026-winter-olympics"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Team Italy celebrates the win of the bid for Olympic Games 2026 during IOC Announcement at SwissTech Convention Center on June 24, 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images)" title="1151697479_1561396736087-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Italy wins bid for 2026 Winter Olympics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/pease-brothers-talk-new-memoir-about-brotherhood-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Pease_brothers_talk_about_their_new_memo_0_7435300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pease_brothers_talk_about_their_new_memo_0_20190624142739"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pease brothers talk new memoir about brotherhood on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> <li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-possible-through-midnight" >
<h3>Storms possible through midnight</h3>
</a>
</li> <li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/after-30-years-of-addiction-georgia-woman-finds-home-hope" >
<h3>After 30 years of addiction, Georgia woman finds home, hope</h3>
</a>
</li> <li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jcpenney-looks-to-hire-350-seasonal-employees-in-atlanta-area" >
<h3>JCPenney looks to hire 350 seasonal employees in Atlanta area</h3>
</a>
</li> <li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-suspect-robbed-gwinnett-county-beauty-store" >
<h3>Police: Suspect robbed Gwinnett County beauty store</h3>
</a>
</li> <li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/woman-3-children-died-of-heat-exposure-near-texas-border" >
<h3>Woman, 3 children died of heat exposure near Texas border</h3>
</a>
</li> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-72124412_1561405627409_7437049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-72124412_1561405627409_7437049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-72124412_1561405627409_7437049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-72124412_1561405627409_7437049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-72124412_1561405627409_7437049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" </ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 