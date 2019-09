- A new Buckhead restaurant is doing a different take on what you may think when you think about tacos.

Velvet Taco just opened in Buckhead and Chef Grant Morgan stopped by Good Day Atlanta with a sample of what's on the menu. The tacos on their menu include shrimp and grits and Nashville hot tofu.

For more information follow them on social media @VelvetTaco or click on their website here.

#7 Cuban Pig (Yield: 4)

Ingredients:

4 each 6-inch flour tortillas

2 oz.wt. Gruyere cheese grated

4 slices honey ham

4 tbsp grain mustard

4 oz. wt. pulled pork (from your favorite BBQ restaurant)

2 oz. vol. bacon, cooked, ½ inch diced

12 each dill pickles, sliced

2 oz. wt. Gruyere cheese grated

Method:

1. Pre-heat counter top griddle to 350 degrees, spray griddle with pan spray.

2. Place tortillas on griddle can evenly cover with .5 oz. wt. on each tortilla.

3. Place sliced ham on griddle and let cook on each side for 30 seconds, then place on top of cheese.

4. Remove from grill using a spatula.

5. Using a spoon spread 1 tbsp of the grain mustard down the middle of each tortilla, then place 1 oz wt. of pulled pork on top of the aioli.

6. Place .5 oz wt. of cooked bacon down the middle of each taco and lay 3 pickle slices down the middle

7. Finish with sprinkling .5 oz. wt. of Gruyere cheese on each taco.