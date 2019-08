- The Atlanta Hawks, State Farm and Feeding Children Everywhere are joining forces for a Million Meal Pack event on October 5, 2019.

The event will require more than 5,000 volunteers to help assemble the meals that will be distributed throughout Metro-Atlanta under the direction of Feeding Children Everywhere.

Every volunteer that completes a shift will receive a voucher for a free pair of tickets to an upcoming Atlanta Hawks home game. For more information click here.