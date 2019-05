- Tech entrepreneur and friend of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Tanya Sam, joins FOX 5 Atlanta's Joanne Feldman via Skype to weigh in on the big news out of Morehouse College.

The 2019 graduates of Morehouse College received a gift of a lifetime, thanks to the extreme generosity of billionaire tech entrepreneur Robert F. Smith.

Smith's family is providing grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire class at Morehouse College.

