- Tiny Harris is a force to be reckoned with.

Harris, member of the R&B group Xscape and wife to hip-hop superstar T.I., sat down on the Good Day couch.

She has a solo EP on the way and detailed how it's different for her, after always doing projects with her group and now going solo.

She also talked about how her latest single is inspired by her relationship with her husband, who she has been with for 18 years.

To listen to Harris' single, click here.