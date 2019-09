It's fitting that one of the most famous items on the menu at Atlanta's D.B.A. Barbecue is called The Archie Bunker. After all, the popular Virginia-Highland restaurant can best be summed up in four words: All in the Family.

D.B.A. Barbecue was an idea cooked up ten years ago by the Coggin family, who settled in the historic Virginia-Highland neighborhood and decided to create the kind of place where friends and neighbors could gather for a beer, some brisket, and good conversation. Of course, with the word "barbecue" right in the name, the pressure is always on to offer up a menu that even the most discerning Southerner will approve of. And a decade after first opening its doors, D.B.A. continues to pack in fans and show up on local "best of" lists with its selection of meats, sides, and specialty cocktails.

So...about that food. Since it's Labor Day and pretty much everybody is thinking about barbecue, here's a little teaser of what D.B.A. has to offer. There are several flavors of smoked wings, ranging from lemon pepper and sweet & spicy, and a selection of sandwiches including pulled pork, pulled chicken, and chipped C.A.B. brisket. Oh, and the aforementioned Archie Bunker? That one's got smoked pulled pork on Texas Toast...topped with mac & cheese, sweet BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese.