id="relatedHeadlines-427126808" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5-Atlanta)</strong> - Justin Bieber is sharing some words of encouragement and motivation to his fans who may be going through a rough time. Yesterday he shared a long reflective essay to his 118-Million followers on Instagram, recounting his turbulent rise to fame at just 13 years old. He says the stardom and drug use almost took his life, but that his marriage to Hailey Baldwin saved him. Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley via Skype about the emotional post on social media. </p><p> </p><p>For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on social media @enchantedpr . <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Good Day Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Falcon turned actor" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Atlanta Falcon Karon Joseph Riley talks transition from the field to the TV</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 02:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Karon Joseph Riley is a former NFL football player, turned tv star. For more information on Karon Joseph Riley you can follow him on Instagram @ KaronJosephRiley It was a horrifying moment in history. 

The infamous Atlanta child murders that claimed the lives of more than 25 young victims between 1979 and 1981. 

In his podcast, investigative journalist, Payne Lindsey takes a look at the case with in-depth interviews from witnesses, the victims' families and Wayne Williams. After all, the popular Virginia-Highland restaurant can best be summed up in four words: All in the Family.

D.B.A. Barbecue was an idea cooked up ten years ago by the Coggin family, who settled in the historic Virginia-Highland neighborhood and decided to create the kind of place where friends and neighbors could gather for a beer, some brisket, and good conversation. Of course, with the word "barbecue" right in the name, the pressure is always on to offer up a menu that even the most discerning Southerner will approve of. And a decade after first opening its doors, D.B.A. continues to pack in fans and show up on local "best of" lists with its selection of meats, sides, and specialty cocktails.

So...about that food. Since it's Labor Day and pretty much everybody is thinking about barbecue, here's a little teaser of what D.B.A. has to offer. There are several flavors of smoked wings, ranging from lemon pepper and sweet & spicy, and a selection of sandwiches including pulled pork, pulled chicken, and chipped C.A.B. brisket. Oh, and the aforementioned Archie Bunker? That one's got smoked pulled pork on Texas Toast...topped with mac & cheese, sweet BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese. Payne Lindsey stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about Atlanta Monster his podcast about the Atlanta child murders 40 years later. 