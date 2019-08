What do you get when you combine a top-selling country-rock band, a baseball hall-of-famer, more than a thousand motorcycles, and one really great cause? Easy. You get the Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE, happening this weekend.

The Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE 2019 will take over Metro Atlanta roads this Sunday, August 11th, with more than a thousand bikers expected to take part in the ride from Falcons Fury Harley Davidson in Conyers to The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County.

Cost to participate is $20 per person, and the money raised goes to CURE Childhood Cancer , an Atlanta-based non-profit dedicated to helping fund research for childhood cancer and provide support to patients and families. Additional funds will be raised through a special raffle, which for $25 per ticket gives riders a chance to win a custom Harley Davidson Sportster 1200.