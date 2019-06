- It's one of the most iconic challenges on television -- cooks get a box of ingredients and must use them to create a top-notch dish. And let's be honest, you've watched the Mystery Box Challenge on the FOX hit "MasterChef" and thought, "Hey, I could do that!" Well, that's what I thought, too...until I actually got a mystery box of my own.

Thanks to the fine folks at "MasterChef," I finally got the chance to try out the Mystery Box Challenge. The ingredients included dry pasta, canned tomatoes, garlic, and anchovies. Making something edible couldn't be that difficult, right? I think you can guess how this turned out. Click the video player above to see the humiliation. And, of course, make sure to catch the 10th anniversary season of "MasterChef" Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. right here on FOX 5!