Paul hits the flat track with Atlanta Roller Derby a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_393450328_393479259_139449";this.videosJson='[{"id":"393479259","video":"542330","title":"Atlanta%20Roller%20Derby","caption":"Atlanta%20Roller%20Derby","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F07%2FAtlanta_Roller_Derby_0_6864066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F07%2FAtlanta_Roller_Derby_542330_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1646574946%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1YvrtYAAXWOkzcKamm7mBd_uc6k","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fpaul-hits-the-flat-track-with-atlanta-roller-derby"}},"createDate":"Mar 07 2019 08:55AM EST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_393450328_393479259_139449",video:"542330",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Atlanta_Roller_Derby_0_6864066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Atlanta%2520Roller%2520Derby",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/07/Atlanta_Roller_Derby_542330_1800.mp4?Expires=1646574946&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1YvrtYAAXWOkzcKamm7mBd_uc6k",eventLabel:"Atlanta%20Roller%20Derby-393479259",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fpaul-hits-the-flat-track-with-atlanta-roller-derby"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - They've been thrilling fans since 2008, bringing the high-energy action of flat track roller derby to Atlanta. And even though the former Atlanta Rollergirls have a new name, they definitely haven’t changed their number one goal: Win, win, win!</p><p>Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning with the newly-named <a href="http://www.atlantarollerderby.com">Atlanta Roller Derby</a>, getting in a few practice laps and learning a little more about this challenging sport. ARD is the city’s first and only internationally competitive women’s roller derby league, and kicked off its 2019 season on February 16th at the Yaarab Shrine Center in Midtown with the Glamma Rays taking on the Toxic Shocks and the Apocalypstix facing off against the Demons. </p><p>Team members say the name change to Atlanta Roller Derby is a way for them to be more inclusive to those who may be uncomfortable referring to themselves as “girls” — and that they’ve always remained committed to diversity and inclusivity.</p><p>Now…on to the actual sport. You may have seen it in movies or on television (maybe even right here on Good Day Atlanta in past years!), but there’s nothing like being in the crowd during a sold-out double-header. This season’s schedule includes home appearances on March 9th, April 13th, May 11th, and more — the full list may be found here. Single game tickets cost $15, and double header tickets run $25, with family discounts also available. </p><p>So, how did Paul (aka Paul KILL-iken) do during Wednesday morning’s practice? .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-393450328",i="relatedHeadlines-393450328",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1434_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1434"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div  