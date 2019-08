- Stranger Things may take place in Hawkins, Indiana -- but in reality, Eleven and the gang are running around the streets of Metro Atlanta. And for those of you obsessed with the Netflix hit (and, really…who isn’t?), Atlanta Movie Tours has created a brand-new adventure that follows in the (literal) footsteps of the show’s young stars.

Atlanta Movie Tours is now offering the Atlanta Upside Down Tour, taking fans to the Metro Atlanta filming locations of the first three seasons of Stranger Things.

The three-and-a-half hour bus tour departs from the company’s Castleberry Hill headquarters & retail shop, whisking guests away on a journey to some of the show’s most iconic locations, including Benny’s Burgers, Hopper’s Cabin, the Palace Arcade…and even the entrance to the Upside Down!

Along the way, Atlanta Movie Tours Insiders dish out plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets and Stranger Things trivia questions – and clips from the show are screened for real-time comparison between fact and fiction.

So…ready to step inside the strange world of Stranger Things? Click here for information on tour times and ticket prices.

The Atlanta Movie Tours Retail Shop is located at 327 Nelson Street Southwest in Atlanta, and check-in is 30 minutes before each scheduled tour.

We here at Good Day Atlanta are big fans of Stranger Things, and couldn’t wait to hop on the bus and search for some of the show’s most familiar spots. So we spent the morning with the gang from Atlanta Movie Tours – click the video player above to check it out!