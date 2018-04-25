Motoring festival revs up for Atlanta Motor Speedway return

- It’s billed as “Georgia’s Motoring Festival,” but fans know it by just one word: Motorama. And this weekend, some of the world’s most incredible vehicles will race into Atlanta Motor Speedway for two full days of high-octane entertainment.

The Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29, featuring a long list of attractions and activities for motoring fans. The two-day festival is essentially a celebration of anything that contains an engine, which means the Hampton racetrack will be packed with new and vintage cars, motorcycles, RVs, monster trucks, and more. Exhibits include the Million Dollar Salon, featuring cars from the 1930s, and the Show Car Garage, which houses an invite-only collection of the country’s finest vehicles. The Motorama Bikefest, meanwhile, is open to all motorcycle owners and awards will be presented including best Harley-Davidson, best paint, best chassis, and dealer's choice. And because it wouldn't be a true Georgia festival without barbeque, the Atlanta Barbeque Classic (which benefits Speedway Children's Charities) will also take place during the two days of the Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages six to 11.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken couldn't wait to get behind the wheel of a few of this year’s vehicles, so he spent the morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway getting a preview of the Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama.