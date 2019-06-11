< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Katie Beasley, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 11 2019 11:02AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 11 2019 10:51AM EDT none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MONROE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Georgia family is working to turn their pain into purpose after the death of their newborn son. Parker Archie lived 2 and a half months, but he was only expected to live a few hours.</p><p>Parker was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, or Patau Syndrome, in the womb. Now his family wants to help other parents dealing with the same thing by starting a group called Parker's Promise.</p><p>Families confronted with this diagnosis are many times faced with tough decisions to either terminate the pregnancy or face an unknown set of circumstances. Trisomy 13 is a chromosomal disorder that causes severe disabilities and birth defects. It also comes with a very short lifespan, 80 percent of babies with it die before they're 1 month old.</p><p>"I remember laying on the operating table, because I had to have a C-section, and I was just praying … 'God, please just let me hear him cry. I just wanted to hear his cry,'" Ashley Archie recalls.</p><p> While pregnant, Ashley was told her unborn son likely had Trisomy 13. On July 23, Parker Lee Archie was born in Orlando. Ashley and her husband Chris got to hear that cry they were hoping for.</p><p>"When he came out and he was crying and he was able to breathe on his own, that was an answered prayer right there," Ashley said.</p><p>Parker surprised even the doctors. He spent a couple of weeks in the NICU, but was then able to go home with mom, dad and big sister Presley.</p><p>"He was just always happy, always smiling … even when he was in the most difficult pain, he just always had a smile on his face," Ashley said.</p><p>Parker lived 2 and a half months, dying in his family's arms on Oct. 6.</p><p>"He was our little superhero and he fought and he had a lot of strength in him," Ashley said.</p><p>Through their heartache, The Archies are now hoping to help other families confronted with this frightening diagnosis.</p><p>"It’s scary, it’s unknown. You don’t know what’s going to happen," Ashley said. "You don’t know if the baby will make it to full term, you don’t know how long your baby will survive…some live just a few hours, some live a few weeks, some a few years."</p><p>After a successful charity concert in Georgia last year<a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/georgia-girl-with-rare-genetic-condition-still-fighting"> for a young girl fighting a life-threatening genetic disorder</a>, Nashville musician Lawson Bates is coming back to Georgia, to help the Archie family raise money and awareness for Parker's Promise.</p><p>"To see their strength and positive outlook through this, and in hearing their story, it inspired me," Bates said.</p><p>Bates comes from a big family, he and his 18 siblings are featured on the show, "Bringing Up Bates."</p><p>"This family has been through so much and I can’t even imagine. I’ve had little siblings that had medical issues that were in ICU for different situations for a short period of time, but to lose a child is just the most heartbreaking thing you could ever fathom," Bates said.</p><p>"We just want to be able to be there alongside other families, no matter how long they have their child and just help them and comfort them," Ashley said.</p><p>Now their extended family in Fayetteville is hoping the community packs the church full of love and support for a fun concert with a purpose.</p><p>"Just to see people coming together to be a part of a good cause ... I think in today’s environment, you have so many toxic things politically, socially," Bates said. Everything is divided, but when you have something like this that’s bringing people together – that’s what it’s really all about."</p><p>The concert is Friday, June 14 at Legacy Christian Church in Senoia. More Good Day Stories Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 11, 2019
Posted Jun 11 2019 11:36AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:38AM EDT
Celebrating summer at Zac Brown's Camp Southern Ground You know him as the frontman of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, which formed right here in Georgia and has released a string of hit albums and singles over the past decade. https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/GDA%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta%2520Viewer%2520Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1_0_160_90_1560264751002_7382681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 11, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Celebrating summer at Zac Brown's Camp Southern Ground You know him as the frontman of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, which formed right here in Georgia and has released a string of hit albums and singles over the past decade. But what you might not know is that Zac Brown is also a former camp counselor and is passing on his love of the experience through his own inclusive summer camp program.</p><p> The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Brown's Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville, which is currently open for enrollment to children between the ages of seven and 17. The non-profit offers week-long residential camps throughout the summer, along with other year-round programs which support military and veteran families. The summer camps are specifically structured to serve all children, regardless of their backgrounds and including those with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning challenges. </p><p>Pricing for the camps is also presented on a tired scale, which means families may pick the price which best fits their own budget. Now the fun stuff! Camp Southern Ground proves a wide range of activities for its campers, including arts & crafts, culinary and gardening programs, performance arts like music and dance, and sports. By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 11 2019 05:48AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 10:45AM EDT
You know him as the frontman of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, which formed right here in Georgia and has released a string of hit albums and singles over the past decade. But what you might not know is that Zac Brown is also a former camp counselor – and is passing on his love of the experience through his own inclusive summer camp program.</p><p>The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Brown’s Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville, Georgia, which is currently open for enrollment to children between the ages of 7 and 17. The nonprofit offers week-long residential camps throughout the summer, along with other year-round programs which support military and veteran families. </p><p>The summer camps are specifically structured to serve all children, regardless of their backgrounds and including those with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning challenges. By Katie Beasley, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 11 2019 07:22AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:07AM EDT
In 2018, FOX 5 introduced you to a young girl who is battling a genetic disorder that threatened to shut down her organs. A year later, little Arria Ingram is still fighting, and her family says she's been doing much better.</p><p>Arria was born with a rare disorder that causes one side of her body to grow too large and too fast. 