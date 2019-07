It's hard to believe, but kids are heading back to the classroom in just a few weeks. To assist kids of all ages get ready for school, Hosea Helps is celebrating their 14th year giving supplies away to students at their Back To School Jamboree.

Elisabeth Omilami, the CEO of Hosea Helps, joined Alyse Eady on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the details.

For more information on Hosea Helps Back To School Jamboree is on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center.