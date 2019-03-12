< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Flocal-foundation-fights-to-save-disappearing-frogs width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local foundation fights to save disappearing frogs 12 2019 09:29AM Posted Mar 12 2019 05:58AM EDT
Video Posted Mar 12 2019 09:29AM EDT
Updated Mar 12 2019 09:29AM EDT src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/D1de47zW0AEHiVW_1552397193881_6881654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394336134-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="D1de47zW0AEHiVW_1552397193881.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/salamander_1552384835789_6881072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394336134-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="salamander.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/local-foundation-fights-to-save-disappearing-frogs" addthis:title="The Amphibian Foundation" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/local-foundation-fights-to-save-disappearing-frogs";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Paul\x20Milliken\x2cGood\x20Day\x20Atlanta\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394336134" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A famous frog once sang, “It’s not easy bein’ green.” But even he probably had no idea just how difficult life would become for amphibians.</p><p>“43-percent of the world’s amphibians are either already extinct or declining, and that’s just a huge number,” says Mark Mandica, co-founder of <a href="https://www.amphibianfoundation.org">The Amphibian Foundation</a>. Statistics like that are why Mandica and his wife created the foundation, which is housed at Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve. The Amphibian Foundation partners with agencies across the country in the fight to help frogs, salamanders, and caecilians (limbless amphibians) survive. </p><p>“There have been multiple causes identified,” Mandica says of the reasons amphibians are disappearing. “Habitat loss is huge, there’s not as much habitat as there was for them. The habitat that remains, a lot of times, is contaminated, so that’s another cause.”</p><p>A top priority for Mandica and his team is the Frosted Flatwoods Salamander. The speckled creatures have experienced a 90-percent loss in population since the year 2000. “They used to be common throughout the whole coastal plain, and now are restricted to a couple of clusters of puddles.” The hope is that captive salamanders at The Amphibian Foundation will breed, and eventually be released back into the wild.</p><p>But one of the major challenges for the foundation, Mandica says, is getting more people on-board with the mission. 