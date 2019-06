- So you've got the degree, now what? Searching for a job after college can turn into a full-time occupation, but if you go in with the right strategy, it will pay off.

Rushion McDonald is the host of the radio show and podcast, "Money Making Conversations," and he stopped by Good Day Atlanta Thursday morning with real-life tips for recent graduates.

For more information on Rushion McDonald click here.

To follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram follow him @RushionMcDonald.