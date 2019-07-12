< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417797109" data-article-version="1.0">Krystal Lee from the Willie Moore Jr. show on Good Day Atlanta</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/krystal-lee-from-the-willie-moore-jr-show-on-good-day-atlanta">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417797109"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:29AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Krystal_Lee_on_taking_a_leap_of_faith_0_7517983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417797109" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Originally hailing from Detroit, radio personality Krystal Lee decided to move to Atlanta at the age of 17. Krystal went on to graduate from Clark Atlanta University and has worked at numerous radio stations around the country, in addition to record labels. </p> <p>Krystal eventually landed a job at TMZ in Los Angeles and was making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. </p> <p>It was in Los Angeles where she realized something was missing and needed to connect with her spiritual side. More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Christal_Jordon_on_Good_Day_0_7515008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Christal_Jordon_on_Good_Day_0_7515008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Christal_Jordon_on_Good_Day_0_7515008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Christal_Jordon_on_Good_Day_0_7515008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Christal_Jordon_on_Good_Day_0_7515008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christal Jordon on Good Day" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Christal Jordan weighs in on who should play Prince Eric in "The Little Mermaid"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On the heels of Disney announcing Halle Bailey as Ariel for "The Little Mermaid," Christal Jordan weighs in on who she thinks could play Prince Eric. Christal says she got to catch up with Halle during Essence Fest, and feels that Halle's very excited about the new role. Christal gave her top 3 picks for the role of Prince Eric. Coming in at number three was Zac Efron. Number two is Charles Melton, who starred alongside Yara Shahidi in "The Sun is Also a Star." Christal's number one pic for the role of Prince Eric is Jaden Smith. Katie Beasley gave two of her pics, for the role, and so far she thinks Rome Flynn, and Jordan Fisher may be a great fit. To catch up more with Christal you can follow her on social media @enchantedpr</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/pike-nurseries-gives-tips-for-indoor-gardening" title="Pike Nurseries gives tips for indoor gardening" data-articleId="417792931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Beat_the_heat_with_indoor_houseplants_0_7517887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Beat_the_heat_with_indoor_houseplants_0_7517887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Beat_the_heat_with_indoor_houseplants_0_7517887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Beat_the_heat_with_indoor_houseplants_0_7517887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Beat_the_heat_with_indoor_houseplants_0_7517887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Beat the heat with indoor houseplants" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pike Nurseries gives tips for indoor gardening</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer time in Georgia makes it tough to go out and garden. It's either too hot or the rain has put a damper on you. Kara Ziegler from Pike Nurseries stopped by Good Day Atlanta to give us tips on how to care for your plants indoors. She explains the benefits of indoors gardening, how to pick the perfect plant, which plants are better for certain lighting, and how to care for them. To find the perfect plant for you home click here. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/le-bilboquet-celebrates-bastille-day-in-atlanta" title="Le Bilboquet celebrates Bastille Day in Atlanta" data-articleId="417786100" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Celebrating_Bastille_Day_0_7517812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Celebrating_Bastille_Day_0_7517812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Celebrating_Bastille_Day_0_7517812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Celebrating_Bastille_Day_0_7517812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Celebrating_Bastille_Day_0_7517812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Celebrating Bastille Day" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Le Bilboquet celebrates Bastille Day in Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Le Bilboquet Atlanta's Chef de Cuisine Sosthene Kabore stopped by Good Day Atlanta to demonstrate how to cook Bastille Lamb Chops. 

The restaurant will be celebrating French Independence Day in Atlanta on Sunday, July 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Bastille Lamb Chops recipe from Le Bilboquet: 