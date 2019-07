- Originally hailing from Detroit, radio personality Krystal Lee decided to move to Atlanta at the age of 17. Krystal went on to graduate from Clark Atlanta University and has worked at numerous radio stations around the country, in addition to record labels.

Krystal eventually landed a job at TMZ in Los Angeles and was making a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

It was in Los Angeles where she realized something was missing and needed to connect with her spiritual side. She took a leap of faith and combined the two and is now the co-host of the Willie Moore Jr. show on Praise 102.5 in Atlanta.

Krystal Lee talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about the challenges of taking a leap of faith and changing jobs.

For more information on Willie Moore Jr. Show on Praise 102.5 click here.