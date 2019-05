- Jonathan Nelson is an award-winning gospel singer who recently took on a new role at an Atlanta megachurch.

Nelson is the senior director of worship and arts at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia.

He also has a new album out titled "Declarations," with his current single "Jesus I Love You," impacting radio now.

Nelson also started a social media challenge encouraging fans to share their versions of the song, calling it the Jesus I Love You Challenge.

