- By now you've probably heard the song "Old Town Road," the remix features rapper Lil Nas X and country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

There's a line about "riding down Rodeo in my Maserati sports car," and now Billy Ray cand do it, thanks to a generous gift from Lil Nax X.

The surprise was caught on camera, and Jarard J from Majic 107.5 and 97.5 joins Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley to talk more about the "Old Town Road" hype.

