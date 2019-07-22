< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419563498" class="mod-wrapper Gospel singer Kurt Carr on Good Day Atlanta addthis:title="Gospel singer Kurt Carr on Good Day Atlanta"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419563498.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419563498");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419563498_419540704_123557"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419563498_419540704_123557";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419540704","video":"586697","title":"Award-winning%20gospel%20singer%20releases%20new%20album","caption":"Award-winning%20gospel%20singer%20releases%20new%20album","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F22%2FAward_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F22%2FAward_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_album_586697_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658411429%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjyVOPVuxwjFkFPRJguKg_9WzE-k","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fgospel-singer-kurt-carr-on-good-day-atlanta"}},"createDate":"Jul 22 2019 09:50AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419563498_419540704_123557",video:"586697",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Award-winning%2520gospel%2520singer%2520releases%2520new%2520album",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_album_586697_1800.mp4?Expires=1658411429&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jyVOPVuxwjFkFPRJguKg_9WzE-k",eventLabel:"Award-winning%20gospel%20singer%20releases%20new%20album-419540704",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fgospel-singer-kurt-carr-on-good-day-atlanta"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 22 2019 11:46AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 22 2019 09:50AM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 03:57PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419563498-419540489" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Award_winning_gospel_singer_releases_new_0_7538581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419563498" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - He's an award-winning Gospel singer whose career spans three decades and is back with more music. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/seniors-help-raise-100k-for-cancer-research" title="Seniors help raise $100k for cancer research" data-articleId="419950435" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Fundraising_with_Fitness_for_the_Leukemi_0_7544121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Fundraising_with_Fitness_for_the_Leukemi_0_7544121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Fundraising_with_Fitness_for_the_Leukemi_0_7544121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Fundraising_with_Fitness_for_the_Leukemi_0_7544121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Fundraising_with_Fitness_for_the_Leukemi_0_7544121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fundraising with Fitness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seniors help raise $100k for cancer research</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fitness instructor in Marietta is working to raise $100,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society this year.</p><p>Some of his biggest supporters are seniors who take his exercise classes--many of them are cancer survivors themselves.</p><p>"I'm a commercial pilot and electrical engineer I'm an enthusiastic liver of life, and why?" asked 80-year-old Richard Doughty, a member of the class. "Because my life was almost taken."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/chef-sammy-davis-stops-by-with-ideas-for-an-all-day-brunch-" title="Chef Sammy Davis stops by with ideas for an 'all day brunch'" data-articleId="419800460" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Award_winning_chef_opens_new_restaurant__0_7541807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Award_winning_chef_opens_new_restaurant__0_7541807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Award_winning_chef_opens_new_restaurant__0_7541807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Award_winning_chef_opens_new_restaurant__0_7541807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Award_winning_chef_opens_new_restaurant__0_7541807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Award-winning chef opens new restaurant in College Park" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chef Sammy Davis stops by with ideas for an 'all day brunch'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 12:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Sammy Davis stopped by Tuesday with ideas for an "all-day brunch" on Good Day Atlanta. </p><p>The former "Chopped: Redemption" winner opened up his own restaurant in College Park, called The Real Milk & Honey. He talked to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about his sweet success and shared a peach cobbler French toast recipe with viewers. </p><p>For more information click here. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/kardea-brown-whips-up-sweet-recipe-on-good-day-atlanta" title="Kardea Brown whips up sweet recipe on Good Day Atlanta" data-articleId="419800413" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Chef_Kardea_Brown_whips_up_sweet_dish_0_7541662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Chef_Kardea_Brown_whips_up_sweet_dish_0_7541662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Chef_Kardea_Brown_whips_up_sweet_dish_0_7541662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Chef_Kardea_Brown_whips_up_sweet_dish_0_7541662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/Chef_Kardea_Brown_whips_up_sweet_dish_0_7541662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Kardea Brown whips up sweet dish" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kardea Brown whips up sweet recipe on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kardea Brown, the host of Cupcake Championship on the Food Network, stopped by Good Day Atlanta to share a delicious blackberry hand pie recipe. </p><p>Kardea Brown is also launching her own series, Delicious Miss Brown, which will premiere on the Food Network on July 28, 2019. </p><p>For more information on Kardea Brown on "Cupcake Championship" or "Delicious Miss Brown" click here. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-unleashes-twitter-tirade-during-first-half-of-mueller-hearing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/getty_trumpmuellersplit_072419_1563980103630_7544413_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former special counsel Robert Mueller is shown being sworn in as he prepared to testify before Congress on July 24, 2019, alongside a file photo of President Donald Trump. (Photos: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="getty_trumpmuellersplit_072419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>President Trump unleashes Twitter tirade during first half of Mueller hearing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bison-charges-yellowstone-tourists"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/24/bison-charges-girl_1563972569843_7543973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=" Courtesy: @HaileyDayton" title="bison-charges-girl_1563972569843-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl tossed in air after bison charges Yellowstone tourists</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/robert-mueller-testifies-in-congressional-hearings-on-russia-probe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GettyImages-1146871213%20THUMB_1563971494265.jpg_7544085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, at the US Justice Department in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1146871213_1563971494265-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mueller: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/seniors-help-raise-100k-for-cancer-research"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20LLS%20SENIOR%20WORKOUT%20CLASS%20530A_WAGAa340_146.mxf_00.01.04.17_1563968627885.png_7543947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P LLS SENIOR WORKOUT CLASS 530A_WAGAa340_146.mxf_00.01.04.17_1563968627885.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Seniors help raise $100k for cancer research</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/four-arrested-in-cherokee-county-armed-robbery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="4 arrested in armed robbery_1563988169671.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Four arrested in Cherokee County armed robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-woman-steals-5-tvs-from-fayetteville-walmart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="woman steals tvs, per police_1563986416335.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police: Woman steals 5 TVs from Fayetteville Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-school-tutor-charged-with-sexual-exploitation-of-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Carrollton_RandyWeems_072419_1563983364117.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police: School tutor charged with sexual exploitation of children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dunwoody-police-4-stores-cited-in-underage-alcohol-sting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="police generic_1482091124618-404959-404959.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Dunwoody police: 4 stores cited in underage alcohol sting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-accused-of-breaking-into-cars-parked-outside-gyms"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="car break in suspect_1563981553759.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Man accused of breaking into cars parked outside gyms</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 