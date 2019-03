- Eva Marcille will soon be a familiar face on FOX. She'll be joining the "Dish Nation" cast to "dish" on hot topics from Hollywood, so FOX 5's Alyse Eady visits the "Dish Nation" studio to get the know the model, actress, and host a little better.

With her signature smile and her covergirl looks, Marcille, who describes herself as an "overachiever who likes to work and is very frugal," has made quite a name for herself in the world of entertainment.

She is now a permanent fixture on the "Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and is filling in on "Dish Nation" for fellow Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams, while she's on maternity leave.

Marcille describes her new job like a day with friends and a really good time, dishing on hot topics with Headcrack, Da Brat, and Gary With Da Tea on everything from the yeas and nays of fashion, dating, family and everything else under the sun.

Marcille also has a few other job titles, she's a mother of two and a wife. You can see some of that on "The Real Housewifes of Atlanta" every Sunday.

While her career has taken her all over the world, Marcille says she's proud to now call Atlanta home. And, for those with big dreams like hers, her message is one of perserverance.

For more information on "The Rickey Smiley Show" click here. For more information on "Dish Nation, " which airs on FOX 5 weeknights at 7 p.m. click here.