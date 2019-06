- FX's season 3 of Snowfall is set in the Summer of 1984 when drugs started to spread like wildfire through south Central L.A.

It premieres next month on July 10, following the two wildly successful seasons on FX with an incredible and vulnerable twist.

Snowfall's creator John Singleton recently passed, so the cast wanted to really kick off Season 3 with a bang in his honor.

Actors Isaiah John, who plays Leon Simmons, and Actress Angela Lewis, who plays Aunt Louie, stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the new season.

For a sneak peek at the season 3 trailer, click here.