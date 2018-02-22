Fans race to Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of NASCAR weekend

- Race weekend begins long before any green flags are waved at Atlanta Motor Speedway — and right now, thousands of fans are making their last-minute preparations before enjoying three full days of NASCAR in Atlanta.

Thousands of NASCAR fans will pack into Hampton’s Atlanta Motor Speedway for a series of events leading up to the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 on Sunday. First up is NASCAR Qualifying Day on Friday, which ends with NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to set the field for Sunday's race. Tickets are just $15 for grandstand admission Friday and include all practice sessions that day. Next up, it’s double-trouble as Saturday brings drivers in the NASCAR XFINITY Series to the track for the Rinnai 250, followed by the Active Pest Control 200 Benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, featuring drivers from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series! Finally, Sunday brings together the biggest stars in NASCAR for the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500. Along with racing, Atlanta Motor Speedway will present plenty of fan activities all weekend long, including vendors for shopping, live entertainment, and lots of food.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken is ready for the weekend and spent the morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway checking out all the ways that race fans can make this a weekend to remember.