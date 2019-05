- The seniors of Dunwoody High School may be gearing up to walk across the stage now, but just a year ago they were preparing their senior projects.

Seniors at the school come up with a business, and a trio of students turned their venture into more than just a way to fund their senior trip.

Sydney Sloan, Annie Solomon, and Sydney Prusak's POPZ went on to win an Atlanta-based invention competition.

The trio's dessert popcorn business offers two flavors: S'Mores and Cookies and Cream.

The girls credit their skills to the entrepreneur course they took while in school, which is powered by the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, or NFTE.

The crew makes, packages, and delivers the popcorn in the Dunwoody area, but will deliver outside of the area on special occasion.

And the girls are still to the business. They all plan to attend college in Georgia, and will continue making POPZ.

If you'd like to purchase some Popcorn you can place your order on the Popz instagram page @Popz.Dunwoody.