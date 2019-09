- Everyone knows that Italian food and wine are one of the best combinations of all time. Il Giallo's restaurant in Sandy Springs, is preparing for their Italy vs France Wine Dinner. Employees at the restaurant say each course will feature a protein prepared in both Italian and French styles.

They'll be paired with a French and Italian wine. Guests will vote for their favorite course. The winning country/chef will be announced at the end of the meal. The Italy vs. France Wine Dinner is October 3.

Chef Jamie prepared the recipe is for his signature il Giallo meatballs. You can find it below.

For more information on the il Giallo resturant click here.

Il Giallo Chicken, Turkey and Pork Meatballs

Makes About 20-25 Meatballs

1# Ground Chicken

1# Ground Turkey

½ # Ground Beef

2 Eggs

¾ Cups Bread Crumbs

¾ Cups Grated Parmigiano or Grana Cheese

1 Onion, Finely Diced

5-8 Sage Leaves, Chopped

1 ½ Teaspoons Salt

1 ½ Teaspoons Pepper

½ Cup All Purpose Flour

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Cup Dry Red Wine

1 Quart Neutral Tomato Sauce