fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413510257" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413510257" data-article-version="1.0">Casting Call: June 19, 2019</h1> </header> type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413510257.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413510257-6846601"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413510257-6846601" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/casting-call-june-19-2019">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413510257" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Check out the Good Day Atlanta Casting Call for the week of June 5, 2019. </p><p>You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page. Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."</p><p>Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.</p> <ul> <li>Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)</li> <li>Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)</li> <li>Contact info</li> <li>Number of days you're available to work. If you're chosen, someone will call you.</li> </ul> <p>The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for various jobs. That's all.</p><p>Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.</p><p>Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.</p><p>If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at <a href="mailto:greghelpsU@gmail.com">greghelpsU@gmail.com</a></p><p>You can find streets closed for filming at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ATLFilmEnt">Atlanta Film Office Twitter</a>. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (TREE WORKERS)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Real “TREE WORKERS” of All Ethnicities <b><u>18yrs – Older</u> </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b> <u>3</u> pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Submit</b> – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Shoots:<span style="color:black"> June 25<sup>th</sup> (Senoia, Ga.)</span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“Tree Worker”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DCOpenExtras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank">DCOpenExtras@gmail.com</a></span></span></b><b> </b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(SEXY PARTY GUESTS) </i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Women of All Ethnicities to portray guest at a “Lingerie Party” </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Must be OK in "Nighties" & Scantily Dressed --- NO NUDITY </span></span></i></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span></u><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“LINGERIE”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Casting TaylorMade</span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Jewell” (Film) </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(VEHICLES)</i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Seeking Classic Vehicles from <b><u>1980 – 1997</u></b> </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>SUBMIT <u>3</u></b> Current Photos (Please Clean Your Car) Name, Age, Contact Info</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Shoots: June 24<sup>th</sup> – August <sup> </sup> </b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Please visit our website for more info and to submit:<b> <span style="color:blue">CastingTaylorMade.net</span></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (NEIGHBORHOOD)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Men & Women to portray <u>Movers</u>, <u>Neighbors Washing Cars</u>, & <u>Taxi Drivers</u>.</span></span> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* All Ethnicities <b><u>18yrs – Older</u> </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b> <u>3</u> pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Submit</b> – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Shoots:<span style="color:black"> June 27<sup>th</sup> (Senoia, Ga.)</span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“ACTION 6/27”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (LEGAL EAGLE)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray a “Legal Assistant” <b><u>18yrs – Older</u> </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b> <u>3</u> pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Submit</b> – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Shoots:<span style="color:black"> June 26<sup>th</sup> (in Atlanta)</span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“Legal Assistant”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (PRISON)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men, Women & Kids <b>(9-14)</b> of All Ethnicities to portray “Prison Visitors” <b><u>18yrs – Older</u> </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <i>All</i></span></b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <b>Minors</b> must have a <span style="color:black">Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”</span></span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b> <u>3</u> pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Submit</b> – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Shoots:<span style="color:black"> June 30<sup>th</sup> & July 1<sup>st</sup> (in Newnan)</span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“PRISON & (Date you’re available)”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“The Conjuring 3” (FILM) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (MORE PRISON)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Lawyers, Guards, Inmates” <b><u>18yrs – Older</u> </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b> <u>3</u> pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Submit</b> – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Shoots:<span style="color:black"> June 30<sup>th</sup> & July 1<sup>st</sup> (in Newnan – Must Be Available Both Days)</span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“PRISON”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin-bottom:12.0pt; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">STEPHEN KING’s – “The Outsider” (HBO) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (FEATURED ROLE - $$$)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Very Thin Caucasian Male & Female to portray partying “Drug Users” </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">20yrs & Older</span></span></u></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <b><i> </i></b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b>: <u>3</u> pics (Head, Body & Side View) and Age, Height, Weight & Contact Info</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Shoots:<b> Monday June 24<sup>th</sup></b> </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“NEW PARTIER”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DwightExtras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">DwightExtras@gmail.com</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(EVERYDAY AVERAGE PEOPLE) </i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Everyday Town Folks” </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“TOWN”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DwightExtras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">DwightExtras@gmail.com</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(MEDIEVAL) </i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Friends” </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs - Older </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b><u>MUST have Medieval Attire</u></b> <i>(Additional rate for talent with costumes)</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“MEDIEVAL”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin-bottom:12.0pt; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DCOpenExtras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank">DCOpenExtras@gmail.com</a></span></span></b><b> </b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(WEDDING) </i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Wedding Guests” </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span></i></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">Submit pictures wearing Sunday Best Attire! ---- Must be OK w/an Outdoor Shoot</span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“WEDDING”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) <span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DCOpenExtras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank">DCOpenExtras@gmail.com</a></span></span></b><b> </b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(BUSINESS) </i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Business Associates” </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span></i></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">Submit pictures wearing Business Attire! </span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“BUSINESS”</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Hylton Casting</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Personal Injury Court” (Season 1) </span></b><u> </u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Apply now to be a <b><i><u>PAID</u></i> </b>Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru August 2019</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (All Ethnicities) </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older</span></span></u></b><u> </u> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b><span style="color:black">NOTE</span></b><span style="color:black">: <i>If you’ve previously submitted for <b><u>Lauren Lake's Paternity Court</u></b> or <b><u>Couples Court with the Cutlers</u></b>, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* More info & </span><span style="font-size:10.0pt">how to submit, please visit:</span> <b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.Hyltoncasting.com_audience_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=dPLD4R7CSPKMNb3fB6VF7TRFJZlb1tP0O3O-8v16qCo&m=8bzMgTcVXBXiQgANc6ylhe5CHdUW23wsX2sFYWdi5wE&s=fem_oC-pRfrwDi--3ni1W6OG_vN1SewkfzRzLjiJ8Xo&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Hylton Casting</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 3) </span></b><u> </u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Apply now to be a <b><i><u>PAID</u></i> </b>Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Shoots: <u>Thur September 2019</u></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (All Ethnicities) </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older</span></span></u></b><u> </u> <u> </u> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b><span style="color:black">NOTE</span></b><span style="color:black">: <i>If you’ve previously submitted for <b><u>Lauren Lake's Paternity Court</u></b>, <b><u>Personal Injury Court,</u></b> or previous episodes of <b><u>Couples Court with the Cutlers</u></b>, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* More info & </span><span style="font-size:10.0pt">how to submit, please visit:</span> <b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.hyltoncasting.com_audience_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=dPLD4R7CSPKMNb3fB6VF7TRFJZlb1tP0O3O-8v16qCo&m=8bzMgTcVXBXiQgANc6ylhe5CHdUW23wsX2sFYWdi5wE&s=-Zhs2jIfYPnDNH74y23bzf3nBW48QhNdFV9nHG5Jd-o&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank">www.hyltoncasting.com/audience/</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Hughes Casting </span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> <b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“WIFE SWAP” (Paramount Network) </span></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Ever</b> Wonder if The Grass is Greener on The Other Side of The Fence?</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Ever</b> Wonder if You Could Learn From a Family That’s Different from your Own?</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Ever</b> Need a Break From Your Family Because You Feel Underappreciated? </span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <span style="color:black">Seeking: All Types & Ethnicities of “Modern Families” in Georgia. </span><b><u><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older</span></u></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Your Family doesn’t need to be the “Traditional” Female/Male Mom/Dad dynamic.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">*<i> </i><b><u>$10,000.00 PER FAMILY</u> WHO APPEAR IN THE SERIES</b>.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b><u>$1,000.00 Finders Fee</u></b> if you nominate a family that appears in an Episode</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Submit Your Family or Nominate a Family: </span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <b><a href="mailto:hughescasting@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">hughescasting@gmail.com</a> </b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Central Casting Georgia </span></u></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(Casting Multiple Projects)</i> </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> * To enter their database</span> <span style="font-size:10.0pt">– Stop by their offices weekdays between </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">4:00pm & 6:00pm</span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303 </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b><i>Headshots will be taken at their Office. </i></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Visit website for info & list of documents to bring:</b> </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.centralcasting.com_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=dPLD4R7CSPKMNb3fB6VF7TRFJZlb1tP0O3O-8v16qCo&m=8bzMgTcVXBXiQgANc6ylhe5CHdUW23wsX2sFYWdi5wE&s=Ym1w_Mvc0vmu4VbiI9IyTQLuE5cMoJMayMtcyJc98Pk&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">CentralCasting.com</a></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more</span></u></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">”<u> </u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Visit: </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.georgia.org_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=dPLD4R7CSPKMNb3fB6VF7TRFJZlb1tP0O3O-8v16qCo&m=8bzMgTcVXBXiQgANc6ylhe5CHdUW23wsX2sFYWdi5wE&s=-_ACiMkz0CsD3hYSUFH43f6IkaO9OxbDk8J1ANEAjU0&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">www.georgia.org</a></span></span></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Go to <b><u>Menu</u></b> (top of page) </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Then hit <b><u>Industries</u></b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Scroll down to <b><u>Film & Entertainment</u></b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Click On: <b><u>Georgia Film & TV Production</u></b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* You’ll See: <b><u>Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)</u></b> & <b><u>Upcoming Classes & Workshops</u></b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“<u>OFFICIAL INFO” </u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">ALL MINORS</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> must have a Certificate Number from the “<u>Georgia Department of Labor</u>”<u> </u>NO minor can work on <b><i><u>any</u></i></b> Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/The__Central_Park_5__back_in_the_spotlig_0_7413469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/The__Central_Park_5__back_in_the_spotlig_0_7413469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/The__Central_Park_5__back_in_the_spotlig_0_7413469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/The__Central_Park_5__back_in_the_spotlig_0_7413469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/The__Central_Park_5__back_in_the_spotlig_0_7413469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The "Central Park 5" back in the spotlight" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Members of the Exonerated Central Park 5 visit Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When They See Us" is the new Netflix limited series written and directed by Ava Duvernay.</p><p>It tells the true story of The Central Park Five. Five teens who were wrongly convicted of raping a woman in New York's Central Park in 1989.</p><p>Two of them, Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana, joined us on the set of Good Day Atlanta to discuss the renewed interest in the case and their lives today. Salaam and Santana explained how though it may have been tough to revisit the past, it's something that's much-needed today.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/essence-atkins-talks-ambitions-premiere-on-good-day-atlanta" title="Essence Atkins talks 'Ambitions' premiere on Good Day Atlanta" data-articleId="413327328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Essence_Atkins_previews__Ambitions__0_7413651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Essence_Atkins_previews__Ambitions__0_7413651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Essence_Atkins_previews__Ambitions__0_7413651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Essence_Atkins_previews__Ambitions__0_7413651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Essence_Atkins_previews__Ambitions__0_7413651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Essence Atkins previews 'Ambitions'" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Essence Atkins talks 'Ambitions' premiere on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new scandalous primetime soap drama is moving into the lineup on OWN-TV. </p><p>"Ambitions" covers power, politics, love, and deception. It centers around the intense rivalry between two attorneys who used to be best friends.</p><p>Actress Essence Atkins stopped by Good Day Atlanta Tuesday morning to talk about her role as Amara Hughes on the new series. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta" title="Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta" data-articleId="413273232" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrating_International_Sushi_Day_0_7413407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrating_International_Sushi_Day_0_7413407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrating_International_Sushi_Day_0_7413407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrating_International_Sushi_Day_0_7413407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Celebrating_International_Sushi_Day_0_7413407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Celebrating International Sushi Day" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In case you didn't know, today is International Sushi Day – although for many of us, any day is a good day to go out for sushi! </p><p>The classic Japanese dish has grown increasingly popular here in the United States over the past few decades, including right here in metro Atlanta. And one of the restaurants leading the local sushi scene is O-Ku Atlanta , located at the Westside Ironworks development in West Midtown.</p><p>The menu at O-Ku Atlanta is filled with an ocean's worth of seafood, from octopus to sea urchin and sea scallop to surf clam. And a big draw at O-Ku is the rooftop, which gives diners a view of the city skyline.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tree-crashes-onto-northwest-atlanta-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/COLLIER%20DR%20TREE%20ON%20HOUSE%206-19%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_06.46.52.07_1560944805515.png_7418768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="COLLIER DR TREE ON HOUSE 6-19 WAGABCEME01.mpg_06.46.52.07_1560944805515.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tree crashes onto northwest Atlanta home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-plans-air-force-one-flyover-in-dc-as-part-of-revamped-july-4-celebration-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald J. Trump waves as he prepares to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, to begin his trip to Iowa.(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" title="FLICKR President Donald Trump Official White House Photo 061919_1560940760168.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump plans Air Force One flyover in DC as part of revamped July 4 celebration: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/report-of-dead-infant-was-actually-life-like-doll"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="doll1_1560883299796-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report of 'dead infant' was actually life-like doll</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/gov-kemp-appointing-committee-to-oversee-preservation-of-governors-mansion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_20190619022551"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Casting Call: June 19, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-plans-air-force-one-flyover-in-dc-as-part-of-revamped-july-4-celebration-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;waves&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;prepares&#x20;to&#x20;board&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;at&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;Andrews&#x2c;&#x20;Md&#x2e;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;to&#x20;begin&#x20;his&#x20;trip&#x20;to&#x20;Iowa&#x2e;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump plans Air Force One flyover in DC as part of revamped July 4 celebration: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-double-shooting-leaves-1-dead-in-sw-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Double shooting leaves 1 dead in SW Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jason-degrom-alonso-lead-mets-past-east-leading-braves-10-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jason deGrom, Alonso lead Mets past East-leading Braves 10-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/report-of-dead-infant-was-actually-life-like-doll" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report of 'dead infant' was actually life-like doll</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/good_day', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413510257'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3871",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3871\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fcasting-call-june-19-2019"});_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fgood-day\x252Fcasting-call-june-19-2019"}); 