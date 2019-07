- "Queen Sugar" is back in its fourth season on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The critically acclaimed drama is even more complex now that one of its characters has written a book, spilling family secrets.

The show's executive producer Ava Duvernay along with the cast talked about the show at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana and chatted with Good Day Atlanta's Marissa Mitchell about the new season.

For more information on "Queen Sugar" click here.