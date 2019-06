- Once upon a time, in a galaxy not very far, far away … an Atlanta man realized his dream of authoring a "Star Wars" comic book. And now, we can all share in the intergalactic celebration at one of metro Atlanta’s most unique comic book shops.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at My Parents’ Basement in Avondale Estates, hanging out with "Star Wars" fans including Atlanta’s own Jon Waterhouse, whose story “A Tauntaun Tail” will appear in issue 22 of the “Star Wars Adventures” comic book.

The issue officially hits shelves on Wednesday, June 5 – but we got a sneak peek this morning and got the backstory from Waterhouse on how he ended up making this lifelong dream a reality.

Meanwhile, the feature team also got to explore My Parents’ Basement, which has been a favorite among comic fans since its opening in Avondale Estates in 2015. Aside from selling comics, My Parents’ Basement also boasts a full bar and serves up small plates for those who work up an appetite while browsing the racks.

Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and it’s located at 22 N. Avondale Rd. in Avondale Estates.