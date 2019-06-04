< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Atlanta man uses the 'Force' to realize comic book dream By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 04 2019 05:46AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 09:04AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 10:20AM EDT class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410691682-410709624"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410691682-410709624" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Related Headlines style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Football_fever_at_MOBA_Soccer_Academy_0_7345825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Women's World Cup fever hits MOBA Soccer Academy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/lawn-mower-racing-cuts-a-path-through-alpharetta"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/WAGA_LawnMowers_053119_1559307762038_7334759_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lawn Mower Racing cuts a path through Alpharetta</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hitting_the_track_at_CHOA_s_Speedway_Spi_0_7322667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>No motor needed at first-ever Speedway Spin</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/P%20MASTERCHEF%20SEASON%2010_00.02.33.11_1559134267681.png_7322703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/acclaimed-musicians-headline-atlanta-jazz-festival"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/WAGA_JazzFest_052419_1558705960910_7310519_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Acclaimed musicians headline Atlanta Jazz Festival</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Once upon a time, in a galaxy not very far, far away … an Atlanta man realized his dream of authoring a "Star Wars" comic book. And now, we can all share in the intergalactic celebration at one of metro Atlanta’s most unique comic book shops.</p><p>The Good Day feature team spent the morning at <a href="http://www.myparentsbasementcbcb.com/">My Parents’ Basement</a> in Avondale Estates, hanging out with "Star Wars" fans including Atlanta’s own Jon Waterhouse, whose story “A Tauntaun Tail” will appear in issue 22 of the “Star Wars Adventures” comic book. </p><p>The issue officially hits shelves on Wednesday, June 5 – but we got a sneak peek this morning and got the backstory from Waterhouse on how he ended up making this lifelong dream a reality.</p><p>Meanwhile, the feature team also got to explore <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MyParentsBasement/">My Parents’ Basemen</a><a href="http://www.facebook.com/MyParentsBasement/">t</a>, which has been a favorite among comic fans since its opening in Avondale Estates in 2015. Aside from selling comics, My Parents’ Basement also boasts a full bar and serves up small plates for those who work up an appetite while browsing the racks. </p><p>Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and it’s located at 22 N. 