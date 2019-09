- It's Falcons Friday! And to prepare for the team's 2019 home opener at Mercedes-Benz stadium.

The Falcons are hosting a kickoff rally Friday night, where fans can hang out with Falcons cheerleaders, Freddie the Falcon, and Falcons legends. The event will also feature a special performance from Hip Hop artist Bone Crusher.

The rally is happening at Atlantic Station, and is free and open to the public.

On Good Day Atlanta, the Falcons also made a big announcement, the Dirty Bird is officially coming back!

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef, Matt Cooper also stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about some new food items fans will get a chance to taste this season.

Some new menu items include:

Jalapeno popper grilled cheese

Brisket grilled cheese

Hot dog grilled cheese

Lemon-pepper wings (from the West Nest)

Bang-bang shrimp

The Mercedes- Benz Stadium features the same fan-friendly pricing as the stadium.

On game day, this year's home opener will feature a variety of activities for fans.

Atlanta native, Big Boi will sound the train horn, and every fan will receive a special "paint Mercedes-Benz red" card to help light the stadium up before kickoff.

For more information on the Falcons' kickoff pep rally click here.

To stay up to date with everything Falcons related, follow the team on Instagram click here.