Forsyth County youth learn ropes of firefighting Ask a group of children what they want to be when they grow up, and chances are you'll hear at least one say firefighter. And right now, Forsyth County youth interested in a future career with the fire department are learning the ropes literally, in some cases at a special week-long summer camp. The Good Day feature team spent the morning at the Forsyth Department Headquarters (at the Forsyth County Public Safety Complex in Cumming), getting a special look at this year's Junior Fire Academy.

The free program is aimed at students entering seventh and eighth grade, and covers several topics related to firefighting, including CPR and search-and-rescue and allows the youth to experience many of the responsibilities of actual firefighters. The program is held one week every summer so you can keep an eye out for next year's application packet when it becomes available here.

Since the new FOX show "First Responder Live" premieres tonight and features firefighters across the nation responding to real calls we thought it was a perfect time to showcase the work happening to train possible future first responders up in Forsyth County. Click the video player above to check it out!