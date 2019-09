- Tia Logan has it all, a glamorous job, a beautiful home, and the perfect man. Until she realizes, he's not so perfect after all. In "Angrily Ever After" Tia's life unravels over the course of 24 crazy hours.

You may know Actress Jasmine Burke from Saints and Sinners, and movies like Daddy's Little Girls and Ride Along. Now she plays Tia in the new movie, "Angrily Ever After" remiering Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m. on BET and BET Her.

For more information on Jasmine Burke or "Angrily Ever After" click here.

To keep up with Jasmine, you can follow her on social media @TheJasmineBurke