10K volunteers will be staged around Atlanta for Super Bowl

- In less than a month, Atlanta will host it's third Super Bowl.

The Host Committee's "Team ATL" will have 10,000 dedicated volunteers working three shifts to help Atlanta host the event. Over 150,00 out of town guest are expected to swarm the downtown area and enjoy the festivities throughout several days.

Volunteers have been issued custom-designed uniforms produced by The Icebox a local company to make the volunteers easily visible among the mass crowds. Lee Hendrickson, Director of Community Engagement and Volunteer Programs for the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, stopped by along with Scott Alterman, Co-Founder of The Icebox, to show us the uniforms and talk about the excitement leading up to the big game.

