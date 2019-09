Six Flags + several new attractions = one scary Fright Fest: There’s always a lot of screaming at Six Flags Over Georgia, which boasts some of the most thrilling (and terrifying) rides this side of the Mississippi. But if the screams seem a little louder starting this weekend, there’s a good reason. Actually…make that several good reasons.

This year’s Fright Fest takes over Six Flags Over Georgia starting Saturday, September 21st, and continuing through November 2nd, filling the park with zombies, aliens, ghosts, and axe-wielding madmen. And 2019 doesn’t just feature the usual suspects — this year, the park is offering several new attractions, including “Scare Zones,” haunted mazes, and live shows. And let’s just throw out a few of those attractions’ names: Alien Abduction…Piggy’s Blood Shed…and Junkyard Dogs. Getting the picture?