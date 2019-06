- Former Mayor of Gander, Claude Elliott, and the actor who portrays him in the Broadway show, Michael Brian-Dunn, stopped by Good Day Atlanta Tuesday morning to talk about Come From Away.

The show tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Claude Elliott and two other individuals which the show is based on will be having a panel discussion after Tuesday's show at the Fox Theatre. They will discuss their real-life experiences in Gander following 9/11.

