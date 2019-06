- There may be peace in the war between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

The two pop stars fueded for years, even releasing songs that subtly seemed to attack each other – Swift's "Bad Blood" and Perry's "Swish Swish."

Now it appears the two have gotten a bit closer.

On Instagram, Perry posted a tray of chocolate chip cookies sent by Swift with the phrase "peace at last" on the tray.

The location was even tagged "Let's Be Friends."

Swift comment with 13 pink hearts, her signature number.

Some think it means the two are working together.