- It's a sale you don't want to miss.

Right now, Fox Studios is selling TV props from four different shows that were filmed in Atlanta.

Organizers said 65,000 -square-feet of props are up for grabs -- everything from clothes to furniture to accessories.

The sale kicked off Wednesday at 1902 Sullivan Road in College Park and runs through Saturday.

Officials said the prices are unbeatable and will just keep going down.

The sale will run Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Whatever items are left will go up for auction on Sunday.