- The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Floyd County Thursday evening.

The FOX 5 Storm Team was live on FOX 5 Atlanta just after 8 p.m. as the warning went out for Floyd and Polk counties.

A survey team found damage along Booger Hollow Road in Floyd County. Experts believe the storm was packing winds of near 75 mph.

The team was still compiling the final report on the tornado as of Friday afternoon.

