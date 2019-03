- A strong storm system this weekend will bring the chance for severe storms Saturday night into Sunday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the potential for damaging winds, torrential rains, and isolated tornadoes. At this time, the greatest risk for severe storms will be west of metro Atlanta, but that could change between now and this weekend.

Through Sunday evening, some areas could receive 2"-4" of rain which will lead to additional flooding across north Georgia. The models are pinpointing neighborhoods north of I-20 to receive the highest rainfall totals.

Even though both models are in agreement that we will see a strong storm system this weekend, they do have some subtle differences. Some of the main differences include timing and intensity. We will continue to monitor these details, and update your family as that information becomes available.

Make sure you are prepared not scared. That means you and your family need to have a plan in place and download the FOX 5 Storm Team app, so you can receive the latest weather ALERTS for your area.

