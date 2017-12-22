New Year's snow or just for show?

- Models continue to hint about a potential snowstorm to the first week of January. Yes, the first “week” of January because each model run shows a different scenario and it’s tough to pinpoint which day(s) it could happen.

One thing to keep in mind is that this GFS model goes out 384 hours, but the later in the forecast it goes, the less accurate the model becomes.

So here is what we know right now.

We are very confident that we are about to have a major swing in our weather pattern.

That means we will get a surge of Arctic Air with several reinforcing fronts over the next several weeks.

As of now, it looks like from Christmas Day through the second week of January, temperatures will remain below 60 degrees during that time.

Now, here is where the forecast gets inconsistent.

Generally, the difference between snow vs rain in North Georgia is that we don’t have the freezing air in place to support snow.

Well, given the unseasonably cold weather pattern we will be in the next several weeks, that increases our chances for the possibility of snow.

Event Number One 12/27/2017-12/30/17:

Our next best chance for rain will return late Wednesday evening and continue through Saturday morning. Models continue to hint at a North Georgia mountain rain/snow/mix event early Thursday, Dec. 28 morning through the morning of Saturday, Dec. 30.

Snow accumulation will be limited, but travel issues will be something we keep a close eye on.

Metro Atlanta will remain all rain (chilly rain) during this forecast period.

It’s important to note that if the freezing line ends up moving farther south, that will change the forecast for metro Atlanta and increase our chances of seeing snow. At this time, the confidence is fairly high that metro Atlanta will not see snow from this event, but we will keep a close eye on the fluid forecast.

Event Number Two 12/31/17-1/2/17:

Models continue to change drastically, as they normally do when looking at a 10-day forecast. They are now showing that snow is possible along the northern Gulf Coast.

Now, a few key points that are important to understand with this forecast. Models are fairly aggressive with bringing in a snow event to the Southeast. The location of this possible snowstorm rapidly changes each model run, which means there’s a ton of uncertainty on where this event will happen. However, given that several models runs are showing a snow event, we will need to watch this closely.

The confidence is high that we will have the cold air in place, but the difference maker for metro Atlanta will be whether or not we will have the moisture in place to create snow.

Event Number Three 1/2/2018-1/4/2018:

As mentioned above, our main weather pattern is about to shift towards a much colder environment which will lead to multiple chances for snow. This third event is showing signs of being a large snow event for metro Atlanta, but given how many days out we are, this portion of the forecast is likely to change.

At this time, don’t focus on the estimated snowfall totals, but get an idea of the possibilities if the conditions come together.

As of Dec. 22, 00z Models were showing several inches of snow for metro Atlanta

As of Dec. 22, 12z Models were showing very little snow for metro Atlanta and mainly just a cold rain.

As of Dec. 23, 06z Models are flipping back to showing the possibility of snow in metro Atlanta during the time of Jan. 2 through Jan. 5.

Given this is a long-range forecast, it is likely to change and change often.

Remember when the models were showing the possible snow on Christmas Day?

Here’s a video that shows how often and drastically the forecast changed as we got closer to the event!

