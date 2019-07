- Expect a drier start to Sunday after isolated showers and storms passed most of the metro on Saturday, but the rain chances increase going into the early parts of next week.

Sunday's forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain.

Very few showers and storms showing up across north Georgia late this afternoon. A few may linger through the evening and mainly dry overnight. Better chance for rain on the way Monday & Tuesday, then lower humidity by Wednesday of next week! pic.twitter.com/Cq23SdnJOK — Jeff Hill (@jeffhillfox5) July 20, 2019

Many of the showers and storms diminished once the sun went down.

But there will be a break from the humidity beginning Wednesday as a cold front moves in with high temperatures expected to be in the mid 80s instead of the mid 90s.

Wednesday night through at least Saturday, lows at night are expected to cool into the mid 60's.

