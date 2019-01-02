Flash Flood Watch for all of north Georgia

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect across north Georgia Thursday night through Friday night. The FOX 5 Storm Team is forecasting an additional 1"-3" of rain through Friday evening.

The Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Thursday at 7 p.m. and expire at 7 p.m. Friday for the following counties: Fulton, Lamar, Douglas, Troup, Rockdale, Polk, Oglethorpe, Bartow, Pickens, Paulding, Jasper, White, Spalding, Union, Towns, Pike, Putnam, Oconee, Newton, Dawson, Morgan, Meriwether, Madison, Lumpkin, Banks, Butts, Upson, Cherokee, Barrow, Clarke, Carroll, Chattooga, Cobb, Fayette, Forsyth, Floyd, Gilmer, Greene, Haralson, Gwinnett, Heard, Hall, Henry, Clayton, Jackson and Walton.

Given how saturated the ground is and how swollen many creeks and rivers are, it won't take much additional rain to create flooding. Remember, if you're driving in a flood-prone area or come across high water, turn around, don't drown.

As this storm system moves through, we are not concerned about any threat of severe storms or any wintry mix.

Once the storm passes Friday evening, we will have a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather