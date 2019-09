- The Bulldog Nation got a chance Thursday night to return the favor to the Fighting Irish Football program.

Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola hosted the Return the Favor event at the College Football Hall of Fame. Legendary names from both schools took part.

Some Georgia lawmakers and Coke execs came up with the idea to thank Notre Dame for the hospitality they showed when Georgia played there two years ago.

Georgia's Hall of Fame coach says Saturday's third meeting between the schools will be the biggest non-conference game in Athens since 1966.

FOX 5 News talked to Georgia Heisman Trophy Winner Herschel Walker and Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winner Tim Brown.

They had some fun with other each, but they both agree Saturday's winner will have a leg up on earning a spot into the college football championship playoff.