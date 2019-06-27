< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> href="/web/waga/sports/high-5-star-turns-nba-champ">HIGH 5 star turns NBA champ</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/dekalb-county-seeks-public-s-help-with-memorial-drive-revitalization"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aerials%20memorial%20drive%20mitchell%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.24.07.13_1560996520675.png_7421527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="DeKalb County seeks public's help with Memorial Drive revitalization"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/dekalb-county-seeks-public-s-help-with-memorial-drive-revitalization">DeKalb County seeks public's help with Memorial Drive revitalization</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/vehicle-of-interest-in-dunwoody-home-burglary"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vehicle_of_interest_in_Dunwoody_home_bur_0_7449109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Vehicle of interest in Dunwoody home burglary"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/vehicle-of-interest-in-dunwoody-home-burglary">Vehicle of interest in Dunwoody home burglary</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night">Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/high-5-star-turns-nba-champ">HIGH 5 star turns NBA champ</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/dekalb-county-seeks-public-s-help-with-memorial-drive-revitalization">DeKalb County seeks public's help with Memorial Drive revitalization</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/vehicle-of-interest-in-dunwoody-home-burglary">Vehicle of interest in Dunwoody home burglary</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night">Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/community-on-edge-after-teen-reports-assault-in-her-own-home">Community on edge after teen reports assault in her own home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/woman-gets-125-years-in-prison-for-killing-man-on-video-1">Woman gets 125 years in prison for killing man on video</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; <section id="story414993226" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414993226" data-article-version="1.0">HIGH 5 star turns NBA champ</h1> </header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414993226_414990277_117606";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414990277","video":"578732","title":"HIGH%205%20star%20turns%20NBA%20champ","caption":"HIGH%205%20star%20turns%20NBA%20champ","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F27%2FHIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F27%2FHIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_578732_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656228756%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D4-FZMewu3ce5SCteKk74ReLuZfI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-star-turns-nba-champ"}},"createDate":"Jun 27 2019 03:32AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414993226_414990277_117606",video:"578732",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"HIGH%25205%2520star%2520turns%2520NBA%2520champ",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_578732_1800.mp4?Expires=1656228756&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=4-FZMewu3ce5SCteKk74ReLuZfI",eventLabel:"HIGH%205%20star%20turns%20NBA%20champ-414990277",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-star-turns-nba-champ"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cody.chaffins@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-star-turns-nba-champ">Cody Chaffins</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-star-turns-nba-champ">Luke Gamble </a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-star-turns-nba-champ">FOX 5 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414993226"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:32AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414993226-414990262"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414993226-414990262" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414993226" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A guy like Jordan Loyd doesn't have much time to celebrate the NBA Championship that he just won as part of the Toronto Raptors organization. However, there aren't many guys who get a front row seat to history, either.</p><p>You may have seen Kawhi Leonard's game-winning three-pointer against the Sixers to send Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals, and if you did, chances are you saw Jordan Loyd too. In the infamous picture of Leonard squatted down watching the ball bounce around on the rim Loyd is right next to him, wide-eyed and ready to celebrate.</p><p>"I was just so locked in onto the shot in the moment," Loyd said. "The picture was kind of priceless. It was just instincts for me. You know, I was so into the game. That's all I can do. I'm in a suit, so l just have to cheer my guys on and encourage them."</p><p>Even though Loyd was not on the court during Leonard's shot seen around the world, he gained his fair share of followers by becoming the random guy in the suit.</p><p>"I thank Kawhi all the time for getting me some engagement and some popularity," Loyd saLoyd has never craved the spotlight. Not when he played on Milton's 2010 state championship team, or when he toiled as an NBA D-League player, hoping to earn his way onto a roster. He has long understood that nothing is ever given.</p><p>"I didn't have any great overseas offers," Loyd said. "I didn't have any NBA teams looking at me, so that was really my only option, to play in the D-League. The D-League was amazing for me, gave me some exposure, I had good numbers."</p><p>His numbers were good enough to get his first NBA regular season call up last November. He scored 29 points in 12 games with the Raptors, and although he wasn't on the postseason roster, Loyd made a major contribution to the team--playing the role of Steph Curry on the scout team.</p><p>"I think I did okay," Loyd said with a smile. "It just shows you the level you need to be at if you want to play in the NBA Finals."</p><p>When Curry's final shot in game six didn't fall, the corks popped for the first time in Raptors franchise history.</p><p>"The champagne showers, you only see that on TV, and to be a part of it you're looking around like wow," Loyd said. "I've achieved something a lot of people will never be able to say they did. I'll cherish that forever."</p><p>Loyd never thought he would be an NBA Champion, and even more unlikely was the idea of him becoming a T-shirt designer.</p><p>"It kind of clicked in my head," Loyd said. "I wanted to put ‘Random guy in a suit' on a shirt."</p><p>He reached out to a Raptors staff member, and the rest is history. Loyd wore the shirt for the whole world to see and quickly became the social media sensation of the championship parade.</p><p>"I've got people coming up to me saying, ‘You're that random guy in a suit,'" Loyd said. "After a while you're like, I don't always want to be known for that."</p><p>Loyd may or may not always be known for that, but one thing is for sure, he is working to become a household NBA name.</p><p>"My goal is to be a rotation player for the Raptors," Loyd said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Keuchel gets 1st win with Braves in 5-3 victory over Cubs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOHN JACKSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Keuchel said he's still rounding into form. The Atlanta Braves already like what they've seen.</p><p>The left-hander earned his first win for his new team and Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer Wednesday in a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.</p><p>Brian McCann also connected for the Braves, who won a matchup of NL division leaders for the second straight night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/martinez-misses-penalty-kick-atlanta-falls-to-toronto-1" title="Martinez misses penalty kick, Atlanta falls to Toronto" data-articleId="414967297" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Martinez misses penalty kick, Atlanta falls to Toronto</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta forward Pity Martinez missed a penalty kick moments in extra time after Toronto FC's Alejandro Polzuelo converted one, giving the Reds a 3-2 victory over United on Wednesday night.</p><p>Toronto defender Richie Laryea was brought down in the box for a penalty kick, setting up Polzuelo's second goal of the game. Martinez was awarded his second penalty kick of the game when video review showed a hand ball inside the box from defender Nick DeLeon.</p><p>Tsubasa Endoh scored in the first minute for Toronto (6-7-4). Martinez tied it in the 17th on his first penalty kick, and Julian Gressel gave United (8-6-2) the lead in the 22nd. Pozuelo tied it at 2 in the 27th.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vanderbilt-wins-2nd-national-title-beating-michigan-8-2" title="Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2" data-articleId="414974665" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NCAA-College-World-Series-2019_1560810161726_7411124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NCAA-College-World-Series-2019_1560810161726_7411124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NCAA-College-World-Series-2019_1560810161726_7411124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NCAA-College-World-Series-2019_1560810161726_7411124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/NCAA-College-World-Series-2019_1560810161726_7411124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vanderbilt wins 2nd national title, beating Michigan 8-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mason Hickman and Jake Eder combined for 14 strikeouts, Vanderbilt knocked out Michigan ace Karl Kauffmann in the fourth inning, and the Commodores won the College World Series with an 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the finals Wednesday night.</p><p>Vandy (59-12) won its second title in its four CWS appearances, all since 2011. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_debate1stnight_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-5-star-turns-nba-champ" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>HIGH 5 star turns NBA champ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/keuchel-gets-1st-win-with-braves-in-5-3-victory-over-cubs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keuchel gets 1st win with Braves in 5-3 victory over Cubs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-seeks-public-s-help-with-memorial-drive-revitalization" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aerials%20memorial%20drive%20mitchell%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.24.07.13_1560996520675.png_7421527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aerials%20memorial%20drive%20mitchell%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.24.07.13_1560996520675.png_7421527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aerials%20memorial%20drive%20mitchell%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.24.07.13_1560996520675.png_7421527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aerials%20memorial%20drive%20mitchell%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.24.07.13_1560996520675.png_7421527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aerials%20memorial%20drive%20mitchell%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_15.24.07.13_1560996520675.png_7421527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County seeks public's help with Memorial Drive revitalization</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vehicle-of-interest-in-dunwoody-home-burglary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vehicle_of_interest_in_Dunwoody_home_bur_0_7449109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vehicle_of_interest_in_Dunwoody_home_bur_0_7449109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vehicle_of_interest_in_Dunwoody_home_bur_0_7449109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vehicle_of_interest_in_Dunwoody_home_bur_0_7449109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vehicle_of_interest_in_Dunwoody_home_bur_0_7449109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vehicle of interest in Dunwoody home burglary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ten&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;25&#x20;Democratic&#x20;candidates&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;stage&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;NBC&#x20;News-hosted&#x20;Democratic&#x20;debate&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 